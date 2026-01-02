In 2025, minimalistic manicures reigned supreme. Celebs hit red carpets flashing barely-there micro-French tips, Instagram feeds were flooded with skin-matching “soap nails,” and Hailey Bieber proved once again that glazed donut manis weren’t going anywhere.

This year, however, people are kissing the clean girl rule book goodbye and bringing on the chaos. According to the 2026 Pinterest Predicts trends report, “glitchy glam” will be one of beauty’s reigning aesthetics. Think messy, whimsical, and experimental — from abstract eye makeup and asymmetrical lines to daring lip combos.

One of the “glitchiest” maximalist trends expected to hit this year is the mismatched mani. Inspired by childhood sleepover nail painting, crackle top coats at summer camp, and the press-on section at Claire’s, this power-clashing movement is all about fun, play, and whimsy.

Whether it’s donning different colors on each hand, mixing polka dots and stripes, or intentionally clashing shades, these mismatched nail designs let you lean into eccentricity and imperfection in the new year.

1 Power-Clashing Polka Dots @samrosenails Just because it’s January doesn’t mean that polka dot summer has to end. Try the Dua Lipa- and Sabrina Carpenter-approved nail trend with a glitchy twist by switching the colors on each hand.

2 Uncoordinated Chrome @_citre Take a sleek silver chrome mani to the next level by mixing colors, swapping up placement, and pairing different finishes for a bold, mismatched look.

3 Stripes On Stripes @landofhands Who knew vertical stripes and French tips could be so fun? Mix in a rainbow of colors and you’ve got a look that pops.

4 Colorful Chaos @studiokikimcr Stuck between polka dots and stripes? Do both. The more nail polish colors you use, the better.

5 Aliencore Tips @nailsby_samm_ Lean into mismatched nail art by painting everything from chrome swirls to stars and circles onto your fingertips. This set features irresistibly cool aliencore energy.

6 Mad For Plaid @beamstudiouk Plaid for winter doesn’t just apply to your wardrobe. Play with color in a tartan-inspired — and short-nail friendly — design that embraces maximalism.

7 Inverted Dots @avrnailswatches If you’re not ready to dive headfirst into the mismatched trend, keep it simple with inverted colors and dots on each hand.

8 Cat-Eyed & Bushy-Tailed @ndao.shoreditch.nailsalon Don’t worry, you don’t have to say goodbye to the cat-eye nail trend. Pair the multidimensional finish with bold nail art for a quirky, head-turning look.

9 Maximalist Frenchies @__studiobloom If you’re looking for a modern twist on a classic, try mismatched color-blocked French tips. They’re fun and simple, but totally eye-catching.

10 Y2K Vibes @valsnaildocumentos Manifest a 2026 Cheetah Girls reunion with this Y2K inspired set that has a little bit of everything: animal print, metallic studs, and chrome stars.

11 Rainbow Brite @nailsbycait1in Make 2026 the year you embrace lucky girl syndrome with a 3D ladybug-adorned stripy French tip for good luck and cosmic alignment, all on your fingertips.

12 Decal Platter @swurligirli When in doubt, add more. Paint a different masterpiece on each nail for a look that’s both cutesy and unapologetically busy.