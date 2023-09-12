As much as we anticipate an array of dazzling outfits on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, you can’t deny that everyone turns it out in the hair department, too. In the past, fans have seen everything from Y2K-inspired updos and pops of color to slicked-back looks and sky-high ponytails — and this year’s pre-show red carpet proved to be just as fun.

And when it comes to the VMAs, the bigger and bolder you can go, the better. This is, after all, the award show that brought us Christina Aguilera’s infamous tendrils and Beyoncé’s bodacious waves — all live at one of the music industry’s biggest events.

Ahead of the Tuesday night’s show, fans awaited performances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and Olivia Rodrigo, and rumors also swirled as to whether or not Taylor Swift would grace the Prudential Center with her presence. To say that it all added up to a star-studded show is an understatement, and the girlies didn’t disappoint.

Ahead, all the best hairstyles from the 2023 VMAs.

Olivia Rodrigo Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo — who was nominated for “Song of the Summer” for “Vampire” — strutted the red carpet with a middle part that did Gen Z proud. Her waist-length strands looked just as sleek and chic as her extra-sparkly dress.

Doja Cat Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Doja Cat did her thing on the pre-show red carpet with a bleached and buzzed look that perfectly showed off her thin brows, pink eye makeup, and rhinestone details. The rapper was nominated for Artist of the Year and was also set to perform.

Megan Thee Stallion Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion, who just released hit song “Bongos” with Cardi B, strutted into the event with a stunning slicked-back look that let her see-through dress grab all the attention.

Cardi B Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B shut it down with the sleekest middle part and stick-straight strands.

Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a wild turn of events, Taylor Swift did turn up at the VMAs with perfectly messy bangs and a half-up style that gave laidback rocker vibes, especially in combination with her studded black dress.

Shakira Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Woman of the hour Shakira — who was up for Artist of the Year, as well as the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award — didn’t disappoint in her signature blonde curls. With a deep side part and shadow roots, her honey hues perfectly complemented her rhinestone dress.

Karol G Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Karol G, up for Artist of the Year, went for an all-pink look with blush-colored locks and a matching dress. Pink was big on at this pre-show this year, so the singer was right on trend.

Demi Lovato ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Demi Lovato showed up with a deep side part and wet-looking strands for a look that was effortlessly cool.

Kelsea Ballerini Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ahead of her performance, Kelsea Ballerini waltzed the red carpet with brand new shoulder-length hair.

Anitta ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Brazilian singer Anitta channeled her inner ’90s girl with a wide headband to hold back her flowing mane.

Sabrina Carpenter Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter rocked her go-to bombshell bangs to walk the red carpet and while performing “Feather” on stage.