There was a distinct nail design that was trending the year you were born — and that’s what you should always be wearing on your fingertips, according to TikTok.

On Aug. 8, creator @joannasaros posted a video with the text, “Type ‘Nails 2025’ [into the search bar] but replace ‘2025’ with your birth year. That’s the nails you have to wear for the rest of your life.” This began a viral movement that’s showcasing a flood of nostalgic designs that people are now using as mani inspo.

Those born in 2022 will look back at glazed donut manis with yearning. From the chunky French tips of the late ’90s to the rhinestone-studded Y2K claws of the early 2000s, every year had a dominant aesthetic. Now, TikTok is resurfacing them all.

Nails From The Year You Were Born

These days, nail art trends practically change every week. One moment, Italian summer designs decorated with tiny lemons and sardines are in. Next, everyone’s rocking polka dot manis. But back in the day, manicures stood the test of time — and truly represented an era.

The nails you see when you search for your birth year might feel like a blast from the past, or oddly familiar. When creator @themilatorres looked up “nails 1999,” she saw square tips, hand-painted art, and eye-popping neons, and it was exactly what she was already wearing.

Of course, the further back you go in time, the more likely the trend is to feel unfamiliar — or at least like something you’ve only ever seen on your aunt. Look up “nails 1997” and you’ll see lengthy, curved nail extensions, like @thechildofangela’s gorgeous set. For 1996, it was all about the airbrush, while 1995 shows the grungy blacks, browns, and other muted earth tones that reigned in the decade. Creator @veryniceveryrare also showed model Carla Bruni’s red quilted nails from a Chanel show that year, and it’s so chic.

Think about it: If you were to see a hot pink manicure with zebra print, you’d immediately think of 2011. If you were to spy a shade of teal on someone’s fingertips, you’d be transported to 2016.

On July 27, creator @miiadelrey shared “nail inspo for 2000s divas,” featuring a colorful assortment of French tips in brown, baby blue, and pink with dainty design details, like mini flowers, swirls, and dots. (And yes, that look was huge that year.) In her comments, someone said, “I’m dead*ss using one of these for back to school.”

Of course, any age-related trend is always humbling for elder Millennials. Take it back to the ’80s and you’ll see gold details for 1989, color blocks and rainbow swirls for 1988, and pink metallic press-ons for 1987.

As creator @frantzwife joked, her 1986 nails are now officially “vintage” — though the light pink wash wouldn’t be out of place on today’s jelly nails.

Whether it makes you nostalgic, inspired, or slightly existential, the birth-year nail search is a uniquely fun way to choose your next manicure. After all, these were the nails the world welcomed you with — so why not wear them again?