Olivia Rodrigo is known for her rocker-chick pop hits like “vampire” and “driver’s license” and her breakout starring role in the Gen Z-led High School Musical series. Throughout it all, she’s made a bold red lip her signature look — both on red carpets and on stage during her Guts World Tour.

Given her affinity for playing with edgy makeup, Rodrigo has been announced as Lancôme’s newest global ambassador — and while the young starlet is rocking vibrant lipstick in her campaign for the brand, the colors aren’t exactly what you might expect from her.

Olivia Rodrigo X Lancôme

Rodrigo became the newest face of Lancôme just before the new year, and in her ads, the singer is sporting two new shades of the brand’s L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick: “Haut en Pink,” a mod bubblegum, and “Plum Addiction,” a deep and daring berry.

While both tones are clearly far from her most beloved true red lipstick, they feel fresh — and equally bold as a classic crimson in their own ways.

I got to try both of the Rodrigo-backed hues — and, just like the “lacy” singer, they’re admittedly not my normal go-to’s, either. Read on for my honest thoughts on the new shades.

Courtesy of Lancôme

Hello, “Haut En Pink” Lipstick

The first color seen on Rodrigo is “Haut en Pink,” a bright fuchsia that serves up on-trend ’60s vibes.

Olivia Rose Rushing

TBH, I don’t love a pink lipstick on me, and instead, I tend to reach for more cool-toned browns and neutrals. That said, upon my first swatch I realized just how pretty the color is (and on me, it didn’t feel quite as Barbie-coded as I thought it might). The creamy pigment applied quickly, fully covering my lips in color.

On my fairer skin tone, “Haut en Pink” is an incredibly wearable rosy-mauve, and not so much as the hot pink I’d expected. The hue is pretty perfect for everyday wear, whether I’m going to the office or out for date night.

I can definitely see myself opting for this lipstick on the regular.

A Serious “Plum Addiction” Pout

The second matte lippie spotted on Rodrigo is “Plum Addiction,” which is a rich, mid-tone berry that provides full coverage.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Straight out of the tube, I noticed the color was unlike anything I ever wear — but somehow, it struck a balance between being a uniquely bold hue and surprisingly wearable.

I did find the coverage to be a bit inconsistent and patchy with this one — which can be typical with darker lipstick shades — though using a plum-toned lip liner would help create a more seamless finish.

Overall, it’s truly the ultimate “berry girl” lipstick, and a fun break for red lipstick lovers who want to change it up in 2025.