Those back-to-school Virgo vibes are officially on the outs — and in their place, heavenly Libra season is here to stay from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22.

As an air sign ruled by the romantic planet Venus, Libras are beloved for their innate charm. And considering they’re represented by the scales, it makes sense that these folks are typically balanced, diplomatic, and fair by nature.

When it comes to their ideal perfume, their heavenly aura is undoubtedly a major influence. So a few fave fragrance notes may include cloud-like vanilla, dream-inducing lavender, timelessly chic woods, and lovely feminine florals.

Basically, any scent that feels classic and beautifully “soft girl” is sure to be a perfect match for a Libra.

One prime example is 'Ôrəbella’s WINDOW2SOUL, created by October-born Libra queen Bella Hadid, an essential oil-filled sheer floral aroma. A smooth, soft, and subtle gourmand like MOD Vanilla by Ariana Grande is also a gorgeous choice.

Here, find 10 perfumes that scream “It’s Libra SZN.”

1 The Sugary-Sweet Bouquet The 7 Virtues Candied Lychee Eau de Parfum Sephora $94 See On Sephora For a scent that’s as charming as a Libra, opt for Candied Lychee, which smells like a bouquet of pastel pink peonies covered in the sweetness of vanilla and sugared lychee.

2 The Heavenly Floral LoveShackFancy Bohème Eau de Parfum Sephora $125 See On Sephora Like a quaint outdoor flower market after rainfall, Bohème smells like the lush aromas of fresh peony, juicy blackcurrant, and warm white amber.

3 The Cloud-Like Vanilla Ariana Grande MOD Vanilla Eau de Parfum Sephora $70 See On Sephora If you love the smell of vanilla, MOD Vanilla is a perfect choice as it pairs the beloved gourmand note with the scents of creamy musk, yummy praline, and cozy cocoa.

4 The Eau So Sheer Floral 'Ôrəbella WINDOW2SOUL Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta Crafted by Hadid, WINDOW2SOUL embodies the Libra sign with its notes of sheer jasmine and rose petals, earthy geranium, and a hint of fresh lemon.

5 The Timelessly Chic Floral Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Sephora $135 See On Sephora Libras are often drawn to timeless and chic fragrances — making Libre an obvious choice with its lavender, orange blossom, and musky notes.

6 The Cozy Cashmere Cream Philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Eau de Toilette Ulta $54 See On Ulta The start of Libra season is when the weather starts to chill, making Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere a decedent choice for fall. It smells as lovely as it sounds, with added notes of tangerine, sandalwood, and vanilla.

7 The Charming Classic Chanel CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Parfum Ulta $172 See On Ulta For a bit of luxury in your Libra-inspired fragrance wardrobe, Chanel’s CHANCE EAU TENDRE features classic notes of grapefruit and rose that’ll delight your senses.

8 The Essential Libra Perfume Libra Crystal Infused Zodiac Perfume Zodica Perfumery $110 See On Zodica Perfumery This Libra Crystal Infused pick smells of white peach, freesia, and sandalwood, and is powered by calming fluorite stones — making it a perfume that’s simply made for those with the air sign in their natal chart.

9 The Dreamy Lavender Hair Mist Gisou Honey Infused Lavender Berry Hair Perfume Sephora $44 See On Sephora Given how romantic Libras are, spritzing on a hair mist that leaves a sensual trail feels like an obvious choice. Lavender Berry contains hair-nourishing honey *and* smells just as lovely as the zodiac sign.