Earthy Virgo season is here, and it’s going to replace the passionate vibes of fire-fueled Leos through Sept. 22.

These earth signs are all about practicality and attention to detail — so when it comes to perfumes, Virgos are drawn to these qualities in fragrance form.

One prime example? They love a clean scent that’s classic and easy to rely on. Something like YSL’s Libre Eau De Parfume, with its cool lavender and musky vanilla notes, would be Virgo’s dream signature fragrance.

On the other end of the spectrum, these signs may be inclined to reach for aromas that bring them closer to nature — think rich woods or refreshing eucalyptus notes. Forest Lungs by The Nue Co. is like taking a stress-free walk through lush woods, while something like Nightcap à la 'Ôrəbella feels decadent and cozy with its full-bodied guaiac wood and patchouli ingredients.

Virgo or not, embrace the energy of the season with 10 perfumes inspired by the maiden of the zodiac.

1 The Crisp Morning Scent Morning Light Eau Parfumée Spray Brochu Walker $98 See On Brochu Walker Akin to the crisp, dew-covered mornings of early fall throughout Virgo season, Morning Light feels both refreshing and earthy with its sunny bergamot, calming lavender, and cozy cedarwood notes.

2 The Seriously Earthy Gourmand Nightcap Parfum 'Ôrəbella $100 See On 'Ôrəbella A delicious gourmand perfume with spicy earthiness and rich woods, Nightcap is filled with the aromas of warm ginger, cozy cardamom, nostalgic vanilla, and dry patchouli.

3 The Beloved Cult Classic Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Sephora $135 See On Sephora For the Virgo girly who loves a timeless fragrance, Libre is the perfect signature scent as its notes of warm orange blossom, fresh lavender, and comforting musk feel both classic and unique.

4 The Sensual Woody Fragrance Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum Ulta $72 See On Ulta A wood-centric perfume that’s complemented by lush florals and a bit of spice, Eilish No. 2 is defined by its apple blossom, incense, wild poppy, black pepper, and palo santo notes.

5 The Luxe Clean Linens Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Lazy Sunday Morning Sephora $165 See On Sephora Virgos are fans of a clean home — which makes Lazy Sunday Morning, a perfume inspired by soft skin and fresh, sun-drenched sheets, a luxe pick for the coming weeks.

6 The Oud-Drenched Rose KAYALI OUDGASM ROSE OUD | 16 Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $140 See On Sephora The richness of oud speaks to a Virgo’s affinity for nature, while a delicate rose note honors their femininity — making OUDGASM ROSE OUD | 16 a perfectly balanced scent for the earth sign.

8 The Decadent Skin Scent PHLUR Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Sephora $99 See On Sephora Like a yummy perfume that’s made just for you, Vanilla Skin is a familiar scent that wraps around you with its notes of crystallized sugar, cashmere woods, and, of course, comforting vanilla.

9 The Essential Virgo Perfume Virgo Crystal Infused Zodiac Perfume Zodica Perfumery $110 See On Zodica Perfumery Whether your sun, moon, or Venus sign is in Virgo, this Virgo Crystal Infused Zodiac Perfume is the fragrance pick that truly embodies the sign. Not only do the amazonite crystals bring a sense of calm, but the crisp apple, juicy pomegranate, and delicate pink magnolia petal notes feel soft and practical.