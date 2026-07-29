The Pucci nail trend is dopamine dressing for your fingertips.

Come summer, scrolling The RealReal for the perfect Pucci dress starts to feel like a completely reasonable way to spend an afternoon. But while a shopping spree might not be in the vacation budget, a matching manicure is much easier to justify.

Thankfully, there are just as many options for your next set as there are vintage Pucci prints to obsess over. Nail artists are remixing the signature ’60s-inspired pattern into everything from barely-there French tips to bold sets packed with color, rhinestones, and 3D charms. The result is equal parts playful and glamorous — the exact kind of maximalist energy that inspired Alabama Barker’s now-iconic declaration: “Nasty, with a Pucci outfit... nasty.” Consider it the next best thing to adding that dress to the cart.

Ahead, everything to know about the Pucci nail trend, plus plenty of ways to wear it.

Pucci Nails For Summer

Pucci perfected the art of dopamine dressing, decades before it had a name. The fashion brand’s prints are busy in the best way, with hypnotic swirls, curved lines, and unexpected color combinations that make every print feel almost optical. Exactly how those lines and colors come together, though, changes from design to design. And the same goes for Pucci nails: no two sets are exactly alike.

You’ll see classic combinations of pink, orange, purple, and white, along with cooler mixes of turquoise, blue, green, and lilac. The patterns are just as varied: swirls, chevrons, concentric shapes, and geometric mosaics all make an appearance. If it looks kaleidoscopic and almost psychedelic, you’re probably on the right track.

Needless to say, this isn’t the manicure for subtlety. But with Euro summer in full swing, who wants neutral nails anyway? As celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone recently told Bustle, “This summer is going to be all about colors that feel alive” — and Pucci nails certainly check that box, with the patterns bringing just as much energy as the shades themselves.

How To Try The Trend

Pucci nails may look free-flowing, but recreating them takes precision. Unless you’re particularly handy with a detail brush, this is one to leave to the pros.

Start by choosing a Pucci pattern to use as your reference point — ideally before you pick your polish shades. Since specific color combinations are such a big part of the look, copying the palette from an actual print will make your manicure feel more recognizable than random.

From there, you have to decide how much Pucci you want. Keeping the pattern to a French tip makes even the brightest color combo feel a little more wearable, while an all-over design gives those curves a lot more room to wind and turn across the nail.

Either way, there’s no need for all 10 fingers to match. In fact, since Pucci prints are meant to be busy, mixing different patterns from nail to nail only adds to the effect, while the color palette keeps it cohesive.

You don’t have to stick to a traditional French, either. Rather than keeping the design straight across the tip, let it dip, curve, and wind down the sides of the nail, leaving negative space around the edges.

Or, take the mix-and-match approach even further by keeping the fashion print on just one hand — bonus points for adding Emilio Pucci’s signature as an accent. On the other, play with coordinating ombré shades.

For a more maximalist spin, swap the jelly ombré for chunky 3D details. Flowers, buttons, and gemstones play up the ’60s feel of the Pucci print.

Not every Pucci manicure has to go all out, though. A thinner French tip pares the print back to just a few colorful slivers and stripes — enough to get the point across without quite so much going on.

To bling or not to bling? With Pucci, a few rhinestones hardly feel like overdoing it. Scatter them across the print to add extra dimension and sparkle for a result that feels even more summer-ready.

You could also swap the black and white stripes for chrome webbing. The metallic finish makes all those winding lines pop.

With Pucci nails, restraint is optional. The more color, movement, and sparkle you add, the closer you get to the brand’s signature joyful chaos.