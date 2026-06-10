There’s nothing quite like finally having the sun-kissed glow you’ve been chasing all winter — except, maybe, a colorful manicure to match it. This summer is delivering both in full force, with shades like mango, mint green, and cobalt blue all competing for a spot in your seasonal mani rotation.

Vibrant color continues to play a bigger role across fashion and beauty, showing up everywhere from blue eyeshadow and apricot blush to the ongoing Y2K revival. But instead of defaulting to the usual neon lineup that tends to dominate this time of year, summer's trending nail palette is drawing inspiration from unexpected places: fresh-cut grass, tropical fruit, golden hour on the beach, even the warm neutrals of your summer capsule wardrobe.

“This summer is going to be all about colors that feel alive,” says Sally Hansen celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone.

The one thing they all have in common? These shades don’t exactly blend into the background. Even classic white is getting a shimmery glow-up compared to the softer, milkier finishes of years past. Whether you're a red nail loyalist, consider butter yellow a neutral at this point, or want to treat your fingertips like statement accessories, there’s a shade for every mood.

From sandy beiges to dragon fruit fuchsias, keep reading for the top 10 nail shades of summer 2026, according to the experts.

1 Mint Green Instagram / @the_gelbottle_inc Millennial mint, anyone? Add this nail color to the list of formerly cheugy beauty trends that Gen Z is now revisiting. “This season, mint green is making a strong comeback, particularly Tiffany-inspired shades,” says nail artist Svitlana Motyl. Whether worn all over or as a pop of color on French tips, the crisp hue is proof that some shades look even chicer the second time around.

2 Sunset Pink Instagram / @overglowedit Where spring was all about airy pastels, summer calls for shades that play up a fresh tan. “A color that looks soft in the spring can look completely different on sun-kissed skin,” says nail artist Maryna Slynko. Case in point: sunset pink. The peachy undertones wouldn’t look out of place in spring, but the color takes on a bolder, brighter personality against bronzed skin.

3 Cobalt Blue Instagram / @paintedbyjools If you’re manifesting a tropical vacation this summer, cobalt nails are a good place to start. “It’s one of the standout shades this season because it’s vibrant and fresh, reminiscent of clear summer skies and tropical waters,” says Motyl. Even without nail art, the saturated hue makes a statement, pairing just as easily with office neutrals as it does with a beach cover-up.

4 Mango Latte Instagram / @gel.bymegan Every summer has its fair share of fruit-inspired manis, which means the usual suspects — cherries, strawberries, blueberries — can start to feel a little played out. Thankfully, mango is stealing the spotlight this season. Stone says the yellow-orange shade will surprise people thanks to its “playfulness” and ability to bring “tropical energy without being too on the nose.” To tone down the saturation, opt for a creamy finish, like Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri in Man-gogo, rather than something overly neon.

5 Pearly White Instagram / @m.o.n.a.j Neutral nails are anything but boring this summer — even classic white manicures are getting a glow-up, literally, with a touch of shimmer. “Clients are paying attention not only to color, but also to the way a finish interacts with light,” Slynko says. The result? “This summer’s neutrals are going to bring a little more warmth and glow to the mix,” according to Stone.

6 Grass Green Instagram / @thecolornook Turns out, the grass really is greener on the other side of winter — and so are your manicures. While softer shades like celadon and matcha were spring staples, summer takes the trending hue in a bolder direction. Enter grass green, which Motyl calls “energetic” and “reflective of the outdoor spirit of the season.” It’s the natural next step for anyone who’s already cycled through all the spring pastels.

7 Sandy Beige Instagram / @klawsbysonia If bright colors aren’t your thing, nude manicures make the perfect airy option for summer. Sandy beige, in particular, ends up almost translucent, with the effect of “your nails, but better,” and a shine that makes everything look healthier, glowier, and almost bronzed. It’s “polished, versatile, and easy to pair with any style,” as Slynko puts it — basically, the manicure equivalent of a really great pair of linen pants.

8 Neon Red Instagram / @lunabeautty_ Manicure trends may come and go, but red nail devotees rarely stray from their signature shade — and for good reason. It’s “confident, timeless, and effortlessly chic,” as Motyl says. This summer, instead of switching up the classic color entirely, give it a neon update — preferably with a polish that has orange undertones for an extra bright, sunlit finish.

9 Butter Yellow Instagram / @nailchark Another trend that’s not going anywhere? Butter yellow. “It’s proven to be one of the most wearable color trends,” Motyl says. “It complements warm weather wardrobes beautifully, plus it also suits a wide range of skin tones.” Bright and cheerful, it’s no wonder people keep coming back to it year after year.