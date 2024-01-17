In the chill of winter, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care line is getting a tropical makeover. And while the coveted brand has been dropping beachside photos to the ’gram for a few weeks now, it’s not just because the masses are longing for sun-drenched summer days.

Get ready to meet the Rhode Pineapple Refresh ($28), a gently exfoliating balm and the collection’s first foray into the cleansing category. Though the product officially launches on Jan. 25, Bustle has the inside scoop on all you need to know before you buy.

The Rhode Pineapple Refresh

In line with the Rhode philosophy of creating “one of everything really good,” Pineapple Refresh is a sensitive skin-friendly cleanser that is gentle enough to use every day, twice a day. Vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, sans gluten, and both ophthalmologist and dermatologist-tested, it can effortlessly make its way into any and every "skinstreaming" routine.

The balm is uniquely sensorial, and magically transforms into a creamy lather when you mix it with water. With pineapple enzymes as a key ingredient, you get the added bonus of exfoliation to reveal smoothly polished, refreshed skin without leaving your complexion raw, irritated, or stripped of moisture.

Rhode

In a single step, Pineapple Refresh is meant to rinse away makeup, SPF, and the day’s grime, without the need for a double-cleanse.

Key Ingredients

Pineapple Enzyme: Undoubtedly the hero ingredient in this cleanser, pineapple enzyme is a gentle (and natural) exfoliant that leaves skin smoother and brighter than before (without damaging the sensitive skin barrier, aka your complexion’s protective outer layer).

Undoubtedly the hero ingredient in this cleanser, pineapple enzyme is a gentle (and natural) exfoliant that leaves skin smoother and brighter than before (without damaging the sensitive skin barrier, aka your complexion’s protective outer layer). Polyglutamic Acid: Polyglutamic acid is an uber-hydrating peptide that can hold up to 10 times more moisture than hyaluronic acid, and works to boost skin’s elasticity and diminish the appearance of fine lines.

Polyglutamic acid is an uber-hydrating peptide that can hold up to 10 times more moisture than hyaluronic acid, and works to boost skin’s elasticity and diminish the appearance of fine lines. Green Tea: Rich in antioxidants that protect against environmental stressors, green tea works to calm and soothe one’s complexion.

Rich in antioxidants that protect against environmental stressors, green tea works to calm and soothe one’s complexion. Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities. A humectant that provides some serious hydration, the buzzy ingredient can also help smooth the complexion.

Hyaluronic acid is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities. A humectant that provides some serious hydration, the buzzy ingredient can also help smooth the complexion. Glycerin: Yet another powerhouse hydrator: Glycerin is a humectant that keeps your skin moisturized and soft.

An Unfiltered Review

Although the Pineapple Refresh has yet to officially drop, Bustle had the chance to test the cleanser ahead of its anticipated launch. Here are some honest thoughts.

So Fresh: “I’ve been using the cleanser for about three weeks now, and I’m really impressed. It’s not your typical balm: Although it starts off as one, it quickly gives you a juicy, foaming lather when you’re washing your face. Even though I’ve long been a double-cleansing devotee, I’ve found that this does a great job at getting off all of my makeup and leaving my skin feeling really fresh and ready for the rest of my routine — without the need to reach for a second cleanser. The subtle tropical scent makes the cleansing job extra satisfying, too.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor