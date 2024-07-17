Post-Memorial Day weekend, everything starts to feel easier and breezier: perfumes are lighter, outfits are airier, plans are spontaneous. This rule applies to the glam girlies of the world, too. Each season they’re apt to switch up their routine with minimal makeup, often made from natural and breathable ingredients. Enter, this summer’s Scandinavian-inspired look.

“Scandi Girl Makeup” Is Taking Over

ICYWW, the Scandi aesthetic in general refers to a vibe that’s clean, simple, and functional (yet beautiful). For the last several years in particular, it’s had some serious influence in the world of home decor, wellness practices, and of course, beauty.

Now, Scandi glamour has entered the chat. It’s all about embracing a healthy, sun-kissed glow. More often than not, that translates to an ultra-light layer of foundation (or reaching for a hydrating skin tint instead), lots of bronzer, and a bit of blush that mimics a rosy tan. Add in some long and lush lashes, a softly penciled-in brow, and a pretty gloss and you’ve got the trend on lock.

TikTok: @alannalherbert / @emblawigum

While most people from Swedish, Denmark, and Norway are generally known to have quite fair features with blue eyes and icy blonde hair, this lowkey look works for everyone. After all, who doesn’t want to give them impression they’ve been leisurely soaking up some UV rays?

On The Mane Menu

The “Scandi girl” aesthetic is having its main character moment in the world of hair, too. Namely, many people with blonde, brunette, and even copper hair hues are adopting something called a “Scandi hairline.”

Perfectly paired with an ultra-bronzed look, a “Scandi hairline” should appear as sun-drenched as possible. This is achieved by separating one’s baby hairs and making them a shade or two lighter as if they’ve naturally bleached by the sun’s rays. What’s more, the result is super soft and subtle, and isn’t really meant to appear as if you’ve undergone a major transformation.

Find yourself drawn to the dreaminess of a Scandi summer? Then this stunningly beautiful and exquisitely simple approach to beauty might just be for you.