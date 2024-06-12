The sweetness of springtime has officially been swept away in favor of long, sunshine-filled days. And with the summer season approaching, it’s time to tuck away cozy wintertime scents in favor of something more seasonally appropriate.

If you’re on the hunt for a fragrance that matches the vibe of the carefree summer days ahead, why not choose one based on your zodiac sign? Not only will it make the process a whole lot more fun than sniffing a bunch of different perfumes and trying to decide which one feels right (or ordering one online, scent-unsmelled, and hoping for the best), but it will also allow you to find a signature summer scent that feels wholly and unequivocally you.

How to choose a summer perfume to match your zodiac sign

Each sign of the zodiac is associated with different characteristics, and with that in mind, generally gravitate toward different scent profiles.

Lively fire signs — namely, Aries, Leos, and Sagittarians — are typically attracted to perfumes that are just as bold as their personalities. Earth signs, on the other hand, tend to lean towards lush floral blooms and grounded scents — like Taureans, who appreciate the smell of soft rose petals.

Air signs typically lean towards scents that are fresh and airy — especially Libras, who prefer lightweight, floral scents. And those with mutable water signs, who tend to be ever-changing, like to mix things up — though Picses, the romantic dreamers of the zodiac, would likely immediately add anything housed in a mermaidcore seashell compact to their fragrance arsenals.

Scroll to find the perfume that’s perfect for each zodiac sign for summer 2024, according to astrologer and Cosmic Fusion app founder, Michelle Bell.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Charlotte Tilbury Cosmic Power Eau de Parfum Sephora $150 See On Sephora Aries is a bold fire sign that’s all about getting things done, and their summertime scent would surely match that unstoppable energy. “Think spicy and invigorating, like a dash of pepper or a zingy citrus,” says Bell. Cosmic Power is a mood-boosting fragrance that invigorates and energizes its wearer, and notes of black pepper, amber, and cinnamon offer a subtle, scent-induced confidence boost, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Sheep's Clothing Eau de Parfum Henry Rose $120 See On Henry Rose Taureans are incredibly down-to-earth, but find comfort in life’s small luxuries — and their summertime scent is a mirror of those qualities. “You’re drawn to rich, sensual scents like sandalwood, rose, and vanilla, making you smell like a lush garden in full bloom,” says Bell. With that in mind, Sheep’s Clothing — which blends notes of earthy orris, subtly spiced pink peppercorn, and soft rose petals — is the perfect pick.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) DedCool Xtra Milk Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora Geminis are intellectual air signs that tend to be extroverted. Their fragrance, however, needs to be as adaptable as the sign. “Think light and airy with a twist,” says Bell, pointing to “bergamot or something fresh and unexpected to keep up with your ever-changing moods.” Xtra Milk is a bergamot and white musk-filled perfume that wears beautifully on its own, but encourages Geminis’ creativity because it layers well with other scents. Whether worn solo or mixed with another favorite fragrance, Geminis will want to use this all summer long.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Spray Perfume Ulta $27 See On Ulta Cancers are sensitive water signs that find comfort in nostalgia, and their taste in fragrance mimics this sentiment. “You adore deep, comforting scents like jasmine, vanilla, and ocean breeze,” says Bell. “ Try something that feels like a warm hug or a nostalgic memory.” Indian Coconut Nectar is a sun-kissed scent that gets its summer-appropriate warmth from amber and mandarin and brings endless comfort with the addition of yummy coconut and vanilla notes.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Eau de Parfum Ulta $78 See On Ulta Leos are always the life of the party. Needless to say, their go-to summer scent is bound to be just as loud and luxe as they are. “Fragrance-wise, you go for rich, opulent scents like amber and exotic flowers, ensuring all eyes — and noses — are on you,” says Bell. Cosmic is based in sun-drenched amber notes that linger on the skin, and compliments its warmer notes with bright florals like red peony and star jasmine. What’s more, considering brand-founder Kylie Jenner happens to be a fiery Leo herself, it checks out that her brand’s first foray into fragrance was made for her fellow lions.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Lazy Sunday Morning Sephora $165 See On Sephora Virgos are detail-oriented earth signs that *love* cleanliness — and their perfume is likely to be just as clean, says Bell. “Your fragrance preferences lean towards fresh, crisp scents like lavender and clean linen — anything that whispers sophistication and purity.” Inspired by clean white sheets being covered in the golden glow of the sun, Lazy Sunday Morning aptly smells of powdery iris and white musk that will remind you of fresh laundry in the best possible way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) LoveShackFancy Bohème Eau de Parfum Sephora $125 See On Sephora A Libra’s aesthetic can best be described as “heavenly,” and any scent they’re attracted to would likely match this angelic nature. “You’re drawn to floral, balanced scents like rose, peony, and vanilla — something that evokes a sense of beauty and peace,” says Bell. Filled with elegant peonies and a lush combination of rose and tuberose, Bohème is a classic floral bouquet drenched in the sweetness of blackcurrant juice. It’s bright, subtle-y sweet, and absolute summer perfection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Sephora $295 See On Sephora Scorpios are the ultimate seductresses, and would likely gravitate toward aromas that are sensual and strong. “Seductive and captivating scents, like musk, patchouli, and dark chocolate, leave a lingering intrigue,” says Bell. This particular water sign may want to indulge in Tobacco Vanille, which is filled with the smokiness of tobacco, the creaminess of vanilla, the decadence of cocoa, and the heated spice of ginger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Ambery Saffron Eau de Parfum Dossier $49 See On Dossier Sagittarians are avid adventurers who are unafraid of being bold, and their ideal summertime perfume is a reflection of just that. “Your fragrance preferences are exotic and spicy,” says Bell, who namechecks saffron, clove, and zesty citruses as notes that “evoke a sense of wanderlust.” Ambery Saffron, which is an affordable dupe for the cult-fave Baccarat Rouge 540, is a perfect fit with its saffron, jasmine, plum, and woody essences.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait De Parfum Neiman Marcus $350 See On Neiman Marcus In a few words, a Capricorn’s taste in scent could be described as “old money.” Bell notes that they “love rich, sophisticated scents like cedarwood, leather, and bergamot, which exude an air of confidence and grace.” Rouge Chaotique is an easy choice, brimming with the aromas of crisp lemon, warm oakwood, juicy plum, and earthy leather.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Frida Kahlo Eau de Toilette JCPenney $78 See On JCPenney Aquarians are known as the oddball of the zodiac, and according to Bell, their perfume choice would be “unconventional and fresh, like an unexpected floral blend that stands out from the crowd.” Frida Kahlo—a decadent scent inspired by the late artist—is just that. It combines classic florals (like jasmine, freesia, geranium, lily of the valley, and rose petals) with deeper base notes like amber, patchouli, and musk and a hint of gourmand vanilla to create an unexpected aroma. Like your favorite bouquet, but better.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Jasmine Balm Botanical Perfume Earth Tu Face $89 See On Earth Tu Face Pisces are the dreamers of the zodiac, so it makes all the sense in the world that their summertime perfume would match their ethereal personalities. “Your fragrance preferences are dreamy and romantic — jasmine, ocean breeze, and soft florals that transport you to a magical realm,” says Bell. The Jasmine Balm Botanical Perfume is a solid perfume that smells of pure white florals. And what better way for a water sign to feel like an IRL mermaid than with a seashell compact?