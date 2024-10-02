Selena Gomez’s “Blood Moon” Burgundy Manicure Screams Fall

While Selena Gomez has rocked many a minimalist “milk bath” manicure, the Only Murders in the Building star has recently worn a variety of darker, moodier nail polish colors. Think “dirty martini” olive green, bronze plum chrome, and “apple cider”-esque brick red.

In a recent TikTok, the Rare Beauty founder revealed another sultry set — and it happens to be in this season’s trendiest manicure color.

Selena Gomez’s “Blood Moon” Nails

On Sept. 30, Gomez posted a GRWM video to her TikTok as she prepped to attend Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet show in New York City. In the clip, she looks like a role model for self-care: she’s wearing a robe, her hair’s in rollers, and she’s applying an under-eye mask. As she takes the mask from its package, her manicure is on full display.

Gomez’s lengthy, almond-shaped tips are painted a luxe burgundy color. And her right-hand manicurist, Tom Bachik, has shared the exact hue: Blood Moon by Aprés — the “perfect fall burgundy,” as he wrote in his caption.

In another post from the same evening, Gomez shared her pre-concert makeup routine. The star applied various Rare Beauty products to achieve a gorgeous monochromatic peachy glam, and her hair was long and flowy with voluminous curls.

At the very end, she showed off her final look — a black sequined minidress with a plunging neckline, matching black coat, and white gogo boots.

Her burgundy mani was the perfect complement to her ‘fit.

Burgundy Nails For Fall

Burgundy has long been a popular nail polish color for the autumn season — for good reason. It’s dark without being too vampy, goes with everything, and is incredibly chic. To snag the shade for your nail polish collection, shop the products below for a Gomez-inspired mani.

Get the star’s exact mani by snagging the very same nail polish Bachik used on her. Note that it’s gel, so it’ll need to be cured.

For a deeper, more “black cherry” vibe, opt for Rouge Noir by Chanel — an extra dark red with purple undertones.

Add a whisper of shine to your burgundy mani by using a nail polish with a pearlescent finish, like Bogotá Blackberry from OPI.

Olive & June’s Obsessed nail polish shade is a glossy, deep ruby red with a hint of purple.