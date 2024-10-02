Celebrity Beauty

Selena Gomez’s “Blood Moon” Burgundy Manicure Screams Fall

This is the exact nail polish she used.

by Rachel Lapidos
Selena Gomez's "blood moon" burgundy manicure is perfect for fall.
Getty Images/Dominik Bindl / Stringer
While Selena Gomez has rocked many a minimalist “milk bath” manicure, the Only Murders in the Building star has recently worn a variety of darker, moodier nail polish colors. Think “dirty martini” olive green, bronze plum chrome, and “apple cider”-esque brick red.

In a recent TikTok, the Rare Beauty founder revealed another sultry set — and it happens to be in this season’s trendiest manicure color.

Selena Gomez’s “Blood Moon” Nails

On Sept. 30, Gomez posted a GRWM video to her TikTok as she prepped to attend Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet show in New York City. In the clip, she looks like a role model for self-care: she’s wearing a robe, her hair’s in rollers, and she’s applying an under-eye mask. As she takes the mask from its package, her manicure is on full display.

Gomez’s lengthy, almond-shaped tips are painted a luxe burgundy color. And her right-hand manicurist, Tom Bachik, has shared the exact hue: Blood Moon by Aprés — the “perfect fall burgundy,” as he wrote in his caption.

In another post from the same evening, Gomez shared her pre-concert makeup routine. The star applied various Rare Beauty products to achieve a gorgeous monochromatic peachy glam, and her hair was long and flowy with voluminous curls.

At the very end, she showed off her final look — a black sequined minidress with a plunging neckline, matching black coat, and white gogo boots.

Her burgundy mani was the perfect complement to her ‘fit.

Burgundy Nails For Fall

Burgundy has long been a popular nail polish color for the autumn season — for good reason. It’s dark without being too vampy, goes with everything, and is incredibly chic. To snag the shade for your nail polish collection, shop the products below for a Gomez-inspired mani.

Aprés Gel Couleur - Blood Moon
$20.99

Get the star’s exact mani by snagging the very same nail polish Bachik used on her. Note that it’s gel, so it’ll need to be cured.

LE VERNIS in ROUGE NOIR
CHANEL

For a deeper, more “black cherry” vibe, opt for Rouge Noir by Chanel — an extra dark red with purple undertones.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bogotá Blackberry
$11.99

Add a whisper of shine to your burgundy mani by using a nail polish with a pearlescent finish, like Bogotá Blackberry from OPI.

Obsessed
Olive & June

Olive & June’s Obsessed nail polish shade is a glossy, deep ruby red with a hint of purple.