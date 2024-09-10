ICYMI, Selena Gomez is firmly in her fall manicure era — and her last few sets of nails have been a master class in transitioning from summer to autumn.

The Only Murders in the Building star started early with the fall vibes in early August with her “apple cider nails,” which were the prettiest shade of warm brick red. She also recently rocked a set of “dirty martini” nails, aka a seasonally chic mid-tone olive green mani.

As for her latest nail moment? She revealed a darker hue with a metallic finish, solidifying chrome as a manicure trend that’s here to stay.

Selena’s “Bronze Plum Chrome” Nails

On Sept. 9, Gomez was spotted on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of her newest film, Emilia Pérez.

Looking like a modern old Hollywood starlet, her espresso hair was curled in cascading waves from a crisp side part, and her lips were painted in a classic bright red. She was dressed in a custom black sequined gown from Rodarte, adorned with a large, Carrie Bradshaw-coded rosette.

Beauty girlies always keep an eye on Gomez’s nails, though — and the Rare Beauty founder definitely delivered. This time, her tips were painted in the ultimate fall-ready color.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Tom Bachik, the actor’s right-hand manicurist, used just one polish to achieve the look, and the result was multidimensional, lying somewhere between a true bronze and deep plum hue with a chrome finish.

“For color, we wanted a deep rich mysterious shade and I wanted something a little unique,” Bachik wrote on his Instagram of the look. “[It’s] a deep purple with a gold pearl finish.”

He also revealed that he swapped Gomez’s long coffin nails for a medium length with a soft oval-meets-almond shape.

Try The Fall-Ready Manicure

Obsessed with the singer’s newest set of nails? Bachik used a few coats of the CND Shellac Gel Polish in the shade Purplexity ($16.50) to create the cool girl chrome vibe.

For a similar effect, you could also try Lights Lacquer Polish in Speakeasy To Me ($13) for more of a gorgeous metallic bronze, or the LONDONTOWN Lakur in Cockney Glam ($16) for a more purple-forward shade.