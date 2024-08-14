Selena Gomez’s “Dirty Martini” Nails Are So Brat Autumn

Sweater weather is just around the corner, signaling the perfect time to swap out your pastel nail colors for the autumn’s richer, moodier tones. As you build your fall style moodboard, take inspo from Selena Gomez, who’s already setting the season’s biggest manicure trend — one that’s inspired by a dirty martini.

Throughout the summer, the Only Murders in the Building star kept her nails bright with shades like buttery yellow and a vivid "Orange Julius." But now, as the darker, cooler season inches closer, Gomez is embracing earthier tones with the debut of an olive-green manicure that's the ultimate transitional shade.

Selena Gomez’s Olive Green Mani

On Aug. 14, Gomez’s go-to manicurist and close friend, Tom Bachik, teased his favorite fall nail colors on Instagram. "Obsessing over Apple Cider Nails?! Here’s some inspo of my favorite mani colors for fall," he wrote, asking his followers what seasonal shade they’re loving. Among the deep blacks, blues, and kombu greens, Gomez’s martini-inspired olive nails stood out as a buzzy, must-try hue.

Shaped into long, elegant ballerina tips, her nails were painted in a custom olive-green color created by Bachik — a warm, natural tone blending green and brown with a hint of yellow. This understated yet sophisticated shade first made waves in 2022 when Bachik originally shared the look. But, with olive green appearing on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways of Burberry and Bottega Veneta, it’s clear this color is poised to be a major trend come fall. Plus, it’s basically brat summer-meets-autumn — so win-win.

Selena’s Other Fall-Inspired Nails

If olive green isn’t your vibe, Gomez recently rocked yet another perfect fall nail shade — courtesy of Bachik, of course. On Aug. 1, the nail artist created a custom-blended brick red polish for the star, a hue he dubbed "apple cider" nails. With its warm undertones, this color captures the essence of fall, evoking the changing leaves and cozy fireside moments.

Besides muted reds and greens, top manicurists have shared fall 2024’s other nail polish color trends — which include sultry blackberry, milk bath white, and greige.

But if you’ve been all about brat girl summer and neon green everything, consider Gomez’s olive-colored mani the ultimate way to take the aesthetic into the autumn months.