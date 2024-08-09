It won’t be long until the nostalgic smell of freshly fallen leaves, pumpkin spiced lattes, and apple cider fills the air. With the change of season, too, there’s a switch-up in the vibe — including the go-to nail polish hues people choose throughout the chillier season.
“I foresee dark shades and warm tones for the cooler autumn weather,” says
Tom Bachik, an imPRESS ambassador and manicurist to celebs like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie.
In other words? Anything deep, dark, and sultry is a total mainstay for the autumn months ahead, as well as cozy colors like brick red and cranberry-tinted burgundy.
This year, however, a few other (more unexpected) colors will be on the rise — including a cool-toned shade of muted dusty blue. “The color bridges the gap between bold and subtle, making it a versatile and stylish option for autumn,” says
Jin Soon Choi, a nail pro and founder of JINsoon.
Whether you’re an at-home painter or a salon loyalist, keep reading for the 11 nail polish shades that are trending for fall 2024, according to the pros.
1Blackberry Girl Fall
The hottest summer months were no doubt defined by a
strawberry girl aesthetic — but come fall, Choi is convinced the girlies will move to a deeper, darker blackberry hue.
“For a bolder statement, deep, vampy shades like blackberry are making a comeback,” she says. “This trend offers a touch of drama and elegance, and was seen on the runways of Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, and Helmut Lang.”
A classic polish that gives total blackberry vibes is the
OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark ($11.99). 3Sheer Milk Bath Mani
Aside from warm tones and darker polish shades, “milk bath” nails are a total move for the crisp fall months, too.
“Sheer grays and milky whites are minimalist chic looks that were prominently featured at Proenza Schouler and Helmut Lang's Fall/Winter ’24 shows,” says Choi. “Subtlety meets style in this trend.”
A-listers like
Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently rocked the look, proving it’s about to reign supreme. 5Sultry Burgundy
While brick red colors have a subtle orange undertone, burgundies — which you’re about to see everywhere —are akin to the color of dark and juicy cherries.
“Burgundy is one of my favorites for fall, specifically the
Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir,” says Bachik.
Choi shares the same sentiment. “A timeless classic, burgundy exudes sophistication and confidence. This deep, rich hue is versatile, complementing various skin tones and outfits, and provides a bold yet elegant vibe.”
6Neutral Greige
If sheer milky manicures aren’t your thing, neutral gray colors are another neutral option (and offer full coverage, too).
“This subtle, modern shade offers a chic and understated elegance, perfectly capturing the essence of the season,” says Choi. “It gives off a minimalist sophistication, ideal for a polished and refined look.”
Bachik agrees that gray-toned polishes will have a moment come fall. “You’ll see more grayish shades for those earthy, neutral vibes.”
7Vintage Plum
This fall, Choi recommends tapping some retro colors — like a mid-tone plum — for a mani that stands out.
“Vintage plum is an unexpected color that adds sophistication to your fall palette. Its muted, rich hue is reminiscent of retro styles, offering a nostalgic yet fresh twist for the season,” she says.
For the perfect vintage-inspired manicure, Choi points to the
JINsoon Nail Polish in Ember ($18), which has a glass-like finish. 8Luxe Dark Chocolate
Take cues from celebs like
Hailey Bieber and paint on a luxe shade of brown lacquer.
“Indulge in the richness of dark chocolate with this deep, moody hue,” says Choi. “It’s a perfect choice that conveys a luxurious and warm look.”
9Muted Dusty Blue
Move over, warm tones — dusty blue is also set to own the upcoming autumn months.
“A unique choice, muted periwinkle blue adds a touch of intrigue and sophistication to your manicure,” says Choi. “The look is deep, mysterious, and perfect for those looking to make a statement.
11Vibrant Magenta
For a pop of color that’s seriously vibrant and unique, Bachik points to magenta nail polish.
To rock the trend without waiting for your tips to dry, he recommends picking up the
colorFX by imPRESS No Glue Mani in Levels ($10.99), which features a cool-girl chrome effect.
