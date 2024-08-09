It won’t be long until the nostalgic smell of freshly fallen leaves, pumpkin spiced lattes, and apple cider fills the air. With the change of season, too, there’s a switch-up in the vibe — including the go-to nail polish hues people choose throughout the chillier season.

“I foresee dark shades and warm tones for the cooler autumn weather,” says Tom Bachik, an imPRESS ambassador and manicurist to celebs like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie.

In other words? Anything deep, dark, and sultry is a total mainstay for the autumn months ahead, as well as cozy colors like brick red and cranberry-tinted burgundy.

This year, however, a few other (more unexpected) colors will be on the rise — including a cool-toned shade of muted dusty blue. “The color bridges the gap between bold and subtle, making it a versatile and stylish option for autumn,” says Jin Soon Choi, a nail pro and founder of JINsoon.

Whether you’re an at-home painter or a salon loyalist, keep reading for the 11 nail polish shades that are trending for fall 2024, according to the pros.

1 Blackberry Girl Fall @sorelleinbeauty The hottest summer months were no doubt defined by a strawberry girl aesthetic — but come fall, Choi is convinced the girlies will move to a deeper, darker blackberry hue. “For a bolder statement, deep, vampy shades like blackberry are making a comeback,” she says. “This trend offers a touch of drama and elegance, and was seen on the runways of Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, and Helmut Lang.” A classic polish that gives total blackberry vibes is the OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark ($11.99).

3 Sheer Milk Bath Mani @taylordbypaige Aside from warm tones and darker polish shades, “milk bath” nails are a total move for the crisp fall months, too. “Sheer grays and milky whites are minimalist chic looks that were prominently featured at Proenza Schouler and Helmut Lang's Fall/Winter ’24 shows,” says Choi. “Subtlety meets style in this trend.” A-listers like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently rocked the look, proving it’s about to reign supreme.

4 Shades Of Olive Green @avrnailswatches Ditch the bright green nail hues associated with brat summer for a deeper, more muted tone that feels perfect for the autumn months. “Green is a great option for transitioning to fall,” says Bachik. “Ideally, try an off-green, like an olive or teal.”

5 Sultry Burgundy @girls_inspiration___ While brick red colors have a subtle orange undertone, burgundies — which you’re about to see everywhere —are akin to the color of dark and juicy cherries. “Burgundy is one of my favorites for fall, specifically the Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir,” says Bachik. Choi shares the same sentiment. “A timeless classic, burgundy exudes sophistication and confidence. This deep, rich hue is versatile, complementing various skin tones and outfits, and provides a bold yet elegant vibe.”

6 Neutral Greige @shaychinelle If sheer milky manicures aren’t your thing, neutral gray colors are another neutral option (and offer full coverage, too). “This subtle, modern shade offers a chic and understated elegance, perfectly capturing the essence of the season,” says Choi. “It gives off a minimalist sophistication, ideal for a polished and refined look.” Bachik agrees that gray-toned polishes will have a moment come fall. “You’ll see more grayish shades for those earthy, neutral vibes.”

7 Vintage Plum @jinsoon This fall, Choi recommends tapping some retro colors — like a mid-tone plum — for a mani that stands out. “Vintage plum is an unexpected color that adds sophistication to your fall palette. Its muted, rich hue is reminiscent of retro styles, offering a nostalgic yet fresh twist for the season,” she says. For the perfect vintage-inspired manicure, Choi points to the JINsoon Nail Polish in Ember ($18), which has a glass-like finish.

8 Luxe Dark Chocolate @shuga.studio Take cues from celebs like Hailey Bieber and paint on a luxe shade of brown lacquer. “Indulge in the richness of dark chocolate with this deep, moody hue,” says Choi. “It’s a perfect choice that conveys a luxurious and warm look.”

9 Muted Dusty Blue @shmailshmolish Move over, warm tones — dusty blue is also set to own the upcoming autumn months. “A unique choice, muted periwinkle blue adds a touch of intrigue and sophistication to your manicure,” says Choi. “The look is deep, mysterious, and perfect for those looking to make a statement.

10 Near-Black Navy @cjadesnails If you love a dark manicure, try a cool-toned navy blue that gives off a similarly sultry aura to the also-trending blackberry polish. “I love a deep navy,” says Bachik. “It’s such a chic dark shade.” Nail the look at home with the Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Polish in Number 69 ($21) or the Olive & June Polish in Make A Res ($9).