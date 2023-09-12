From her star-studded, expectedly glamorous 31st birthday celebration, to the release of her latest feel-good single, aptly titled Single Soon, Selena Gomez has officially entered a new era of empowerment. And with sultry selfies, sensual snaps on her Instagram stories, and catchy lyrics like “I'ma date who I wanna / stay out late if I wanna / I'ma do what I wanna do” — the multi-hyphenate is no doubt embracing her independence.

Late on Sept. 11, Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share an impromptu snap in a figure-snatching, black bodysuit reflected in her mirror. What’s more, her deep espresso strands were pulled back into a sleek bun, with her contoured, bronzy cheeks and black-lined eyes a major focal point.

The beauty lover in me, of course, immediately snagged a screenshot, zooming into her beauty product-filled vanity to see what essentials she actually uses on the regular. While there happened to be quite a few Rare Beauty items — ICYWW, she’s the founder behind the cult-loved brand — there were also quite a few items that can be purchased at the drugstore, as well as what is likely her current signature fragrance.

Right away, the Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion and Josie Maran Mini Bear Naked Wipes were easy to recognize, and both are skin care go-tos for those with more sensitive skin. There also appears to be a bottle of the Chantecaille Pure Rosewater, which is a truly luxurious facial mist. Hidden behind her opened can of Red Bull (relatable), the blurred edge of her AllSaints Sunset Riot Eau de Parfum can be spotted — which means that the A-lister smells of bright pink pepper, creamy orange flower, and warm cedarwood.

While the remaining mystery bottles were difficult to discern, some of her favorite Rare Beauty products are crystal clear. For one, she likely has the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner on her eyes in that exact photo. She also appears to have the Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder, Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (in quite a few colors) within reach.