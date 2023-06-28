In the magical world of perfumery, traditionally feminine fragrances are most often associated with dreamy bouquets of intricate, full-bloom florals. As for some of the most widely beloved notes? Timeless rose, elegant jasmine flower, calming lavender, and even subtly sweet honeysuckle top the list — though especially in sunny scents that are simply made for summertime, orange blossom might just take the cake as the understated perfume note to watch.

An ode to its lovely name, orange blossoms really do tend to smell as they sound: Undeniably floral, of course, yet with a hint of warmth by way of citrus. (The tiny white flower does grow on orange trees, after all.) More often than not, the buzzy ingredient is paired alongside true citrus notes, like exotic bergamot, zesty lemon, or tangy tangerine. The effect? A sun-kissed, cozy aroma that mimics the feeling of colorful evening sunsets.

No matter your fragrance preference, the juicy note is likely found in some of your current favorite scents already. Though if you just so happen to be in need of some newness for the summer season, here are the most unique (and equally lovely) warm, floral orange blossom perfumes that will completely elevate your scented wardrobe through the summer months and beyond.

1 Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Sephora $155 See On Sephora A perfect scent for summer (and anytime of year), Libre is defined by its freshness and warmth, as vivid orange blossom, earthy lavender, and an intoxicating musk note dance with one another.

2 Henry Rose Flora Carnivora Eau De Parfum Henry Rose $120 See On Henry Rose A true floral fragrance that feels earthy and a bit wild by nature, Flora Carnivora brims with the scents of jasmine, tuberose, orange flower, and vetiver.

4 Chanel GABRIELLE CHANEL Eau De Parfum Ulta $160 See On Ulta Nothing is quite as luxurious and elegant as perfumes from Chanel — and Gabrielle is truly no different. As for the key notes? Sheer jasmine and luminous orange blossom flowers take centerstage.

8 Louis Vuitton Stellar Times Louis Vuitton $550 See On Louis Vuitton An aroma that is inspired by rich, golden palaces covered in exquisite art, Stellar Times is a heated, amber-y fragrance at heart, with whispers of orange blossom and white woods.

9 Le Labo Fleur d'Oranger 27 Eau De Parfum Nordstrom $310 See On Nordstrom Fleur d'Oranger 27 aims to enhance the earthy, floral nature of the orange blossom flower, using the aromas of sunny lemon, exotic bergamot, and woody petit grain to create a musky warmth that radiates on skin.

12 Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne Sephora $155 See On Sephora With a collection of aromas inspired by the beauty of nature, Jo Malone London’s Orange Blossom, too, is a sparkling expression of the citrusy flower.

13 Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum Sephora $295 See On Sephora A luxe perfume inspired by the orchard-covered coast of the Italian Mediterranean, Neroli Portofino features notes of sparkling neroli, breezy bergamot, crisp lemon, and orange blossom in full bloom.

14 The 7 Virtues Orange Blossom Eau de Parfum Sephora $88 See On Sephora Juicy freshness from mandarin, tangerine, and bergamot are met with the warmth of warm orange blossom and sun-kissed jasmine in The 7 Virtue Orange Blossom Eau de Parfum.

16 Dolly Parton Early Morning Breeze Eau De Toilette Scent Beauty $39.99 See On Scent Beauty Inspired by her native Tennessee, Dolly Parton created Early Morning Breeze with the help of dewy jasmine petals, warm orange blossom, and sensual sandalwood.

19 Demeter Fragrance Library Orange Blossom Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $42 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Demeter’s collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. And if you’re on the market for an orange blossom perfume, its Orange Blossom is warm floral perfection.

21 diptyque Eau des Sens Eau de Toilette Nordstrom $175 See On Nordstrom Eau des Sens is awakening and refreshing, with a sensuous swirl of sugary orange blossom, earthy patchouli, and decadent juniper berry notes.