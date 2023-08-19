Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Hyped Their 2 Singles With The Perfect Throwback

For Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus fans, the best of both worlds is coming on Aug. 25. The two actor-singers are dropping new music that day — Cyrus’ “Used to Be Young” and Gomez’s “Single Soon.” Despite the possible competition, the Disney vets embraced their shared release date and hyped both singles by posting the same hilarious and fitting Hannah Montana throwback clip to their Instagram stories on Aug. 18.

Bringing fans back to 2007, Gomez and Cyrus each shared a scene from Hannah Montana Season 2, Episode 18, “That’s What Friends Are For?” In it, Gomez guest stars as Mikayla, a pop star who previously cemented herself as Miley/Hannah’s rival. The two teens put on a friendly front as they volunteer for the United People’s Relief Telethon, but they discreetly snipe at each other at every opportunity. Appropriately, the hilarious throwback shows the young stars trading barbs about their new singles before sinking to insults like “has-been,” “never-was,” “lip-syncer,” and “bra-stuffer.”

It’s all love between their real-life counterparts. “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day,” Gomez wrote in her story, with a nod to her song title. Then she worked Cyrus’ in, too, adding, “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG.”

Cyrus’ Instagram story took a similar approach. “@selenagomez and I are both dropping our SINGLEs SOON…..” she wrote. “I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG.” She also re-posted Gomez’s story.

The two former child stars were often pitted against one another in their Disney days, partly because they each dated Nick Jonas (twice) in the late 2000s. However, Gomez cleared up the rumors in 2016, saying that there had never been any real beef. “We never feuded,” she told W magazine. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

The two have gone on to show genuine support for one another, including when Gomez publicly opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis for the first time during a conversation for Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram series in 2020. More recently, Gomez said Cyrus gave her Saturday Night Live hosting tips when she tackled the gig in May 2022, which gave her the chance to do her Miley Cyrus impression in her monologue. The joke went over well with Cyrus, who tweeted about it afterward, writing, “HELL YEAH I’M MILEY CYRUS,” and tagging Gomez.

With their singles coming soon, we may just see more of their friendship and mutual support on display. Fans are here for it — and they’re hoping a collaboration could be on the way, too.