It’s not the same old love — or hairstyle — for Selena Gomez.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, the singer officially tied the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco in an intimate backyard wedding in Santa Barbara, California that was anything but lowkey. She channeled full-on glamour in a Ralph Lauren halterneck gown and pearly iridescent nails, surrounded by close family and friends. (Yes, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were in attendance.) But the real showstopper? Her perfectly coiffed bridal bob.

In a statement, Gomez’s longtime hairstylist Renato Compora called the look a “flawless, timeless, healthy-looking Hollywood glamour Marcel wave bob for a day that celebrates love, beauty, and perfection.” Period. .

Behind Selena’s S-Shaped Waves

“In preparing Selena Gomez’s hair for a celebration of joy, unity, and love, every detail had to be perfect,” Compora shared. Of course, that meant no shortcuts. The hair prep took two rounds of Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo followed by a 30-minute treatment with the brand’s KBOND20 Power Masque to reset and nourish for a frizz-free foundation. Afterward, her hair was coated with Joico Dream Blowout Glass 72HR Frizz Fighter to lock in the silky texture.

“Then, using a rat-tail comb, I created a deep side part and transitioned back to the nape of the neck, where I sectioned the hair into two-inch sections,” Compora revealed. “Each section is treated with Joico JoiWhip Design Foam from roots to ends, then blow-dried with a large round brush and pinned to set and cool.” The result? A voluminous and shiny base.

But the true magic happened with a three-quarter-inch curling iron (and a generous misting of a heat protectant via the Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector). From there, Compora crafted sculptural S-waves section by section, pinning each curl in place to cool for 20 minutes. After gently brushing them through and locking everything in with a spritz of hairspray, Selena’s hair was gleaming and aisle-ready.

Gomez’s Bob Era

Gomez has been rocking a bob for a few months now, pairing it with everything from big scrunchies to flipped ends. But these 1930s-inspired Hollywood waves were a new level of elegance that added a perfect touch of timeless glam to her wedding day.

So while the star may be off enjoying her honeymoon, fans have got just one follow-up question: How about the nail deets?