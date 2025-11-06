If you’re ever running out of nail ideas, just look to the night sky for inspo — or your FYP. On TikTok, everyone’s obsessed with star-themed manicures — a cosmic craze filling your social media feeds with glittering galaxies and sparkly constellations. Whether you go bold with chrome and color or keep it soft and subtle, a few scattered stars are the perfect way to shine this season.

The motif is sparkly, spiky, and super versatile — wear it with bright polishes and 3D details or stick with a more minimalist French tip accented with a tiny twinkle.

Of course, when it comes to all things celestial, it makes sense to go for twinkly finishes. Think silver, gold, and anything chrome. Glitter is especially fitting for an astral mani, too. A star-studded manicure fits right in at a holiday party, birthday celebration, or any night you want to feel just a little bit otherworldly.

To get the perfect shape, many nail artists place a star-shaped sticker on the nail and paint over it, then peel off the decal once it’s dry. Others use a fine-tip brush to doodle the shape. Can’t get it exactly right? The imperfect lines make this trend all the more charming.

Keep scrolling for 15 star nail art ideas, including everything from chic sparkles, bold color palettes, and everything in between.

1 Colorful Cosmos TikTok/kingbswrld Since this nail art trend is all about having fun, don’t be afraid to paint each one of your fingertips a different color. This set features cherry red, baby blue, and varying greens, all topped with a star in a contrasting color for an eye-catching pop.

2 Silvery Sparkles Instagram/@polishbycin The chromatic silver in this minimalist chic set is perfect for any occasion. On top of a nude base, the metallic accents add a subtle sparkle that’ll shine all season long.

3 Black & White Instagram/@pressonsbyi A black and white star mani is simple, but really makes a statement. Play around with the placement so the stars look scattered — just like the night sky.

4 Simply Celestial Instagram/@__indinails Star nails don’t have to be loud. Try a clear base and a sprinkle of tiny stars in a soft, goes-with-everything hue like this deep burgundy for a low-key cosmic vibe.

5 Gold Stars Instagram/@gsbeautybase No star mani is complete without a little gold. Pair a shimmery metallic design with a deep base to make it pop — or try it over a neutral shade for a softer, glam vibe. Bonus points for adding rhinestones for extra sparkle.

6 North Star Instagram/@free_lion_ If you’re deep into your whimsigoth era, you’ll love the look of these asymmetrical stars, especially when they’re paired with other eclectic designs, like swirls, silver beads, and crocodile print French tips. Rock it all with funky colors for extra drama.

7 Stargazer Instagram/@_citre Take the season’s chicest color combo — oxblood and baby blue — and turn it into the ultimate celestial statement. Together, they make the coolest star-studded manicure in the galaxy.

8 Contrasting Constellations TikTok/magicalgirlmanis Choose two colors — one light and one dark — and paint a mirrored version on each hand. Light pink and red really pop, but this design would also look cute in other bold colors, like green, blue, or purple.

9 Pink Pleiades Instagram/@chloemillinsonnails Pair a cute star motif with the equally chic polka dot trend. The combo feels playful, unexpected, and effortlessly cool.

10 Star Power Instagram/@nailsxanalysse Red and white is a classic combo for a reason — especially on extra-long nails. This design is so striking, you’ll catch yourself admiring your hands all month long.

11 So Celestial Instagram/@ceesclaws To give your usual French mani star power, add a few celestial accents to each finger. It’s giving subtle sparkle with major personality.

12 Neutral Nebulas Instagram/@puroamor.nails Keep things understated with neutrals like brown, beige, or navy, and add a single star on one finger for a chic, low-key twist on the trend.

13 Twinkling Blue Instagram/@yaris.nails Grab your favorite chrome polish and go to town with a smattering of stars across your nail beds. This metallic cobalt and sky blue pairing is positively eye-catching.

14 Astro Chic Instagram/@nailart.by.annie This mani is star-trend perfection: bright, playful, and packed with cartoon-like stars. The slightly asymmetrical shapes add a fun, carefree vibe.