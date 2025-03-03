Naked dressing was alive and well at the 2025 Oscars, held on March 2, thanks to Kylie Jenner’s bra-forward cutout dress and Doja Cat’s sheer gown that dripped in diamonds. But the famed Vanity Fair after-party, the annual celeb go-to spot post-awards, reached a whole new level of undressed. Today’s most daring trends were all well-represented by fashion’s chicest.

Zoë Kravitz channeled Hollywood’s latest spicy style and flaunted butt cleavage. Though the trend has become a red-carpet favorite of Katy Perry and Kendall Jenner, it’s never appeared at the typically conservative Oscars... until now. Even 2023’s infamous exposed thong experienced a red-carpet renaissance, care of Emily Ratajkowski.

Another star with a saucy serve at the star-studded fête was Megan Thee Stallion, who wore a feathery halter dress that completely lacked fabric across the chest. Instead, she made a statement in pointy nip pasties in a matching hue.

Though Meg covered her nips, other stars didn’t. Julia Fox and Olivia Wilde both daringly freed the nip under diaphanous dresses. All these and more of last night’s daring looks ahead. Trust, the Oscars haven’t been this undressed in the history of fashion.

1 Emily Ratajkowski Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images In 2023, Ratajkowski attended the same after-party in a silver gown so see-through, it flaunted everything underneath. She employed the same sheer look for the 2025 run in a sequin-and-lace gown that put her thong on full display.

2 Kendall Jenner Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Another sheer serve was brought to you by Kendall Jenner, whose LBD of choice was a lacquered lace gown from Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1992 archives.

3 Zoë Kravitz Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kravitz’s long-sleeved gown was business in the front and a booty-baring party in the back. Her dress’ back featured a sheer panel so deep, it dipped over halfway down her posterior. If anyone could flaunt butt cleavage at the Oscars and make it elegant with a bow, it’s Kravitz.

4 Julia Fox Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meanwhile, Fox looked like a literal work or art at the event — Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus,” in particular. She wore a completely diaphanous skin-matching dress with built-in tendrils of hair. Even her pose recalled the painting. Hang this look in the Louvre, stat.

5 Doja Cat Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat’s third ensemble for the night was a strapless gold number that was both bedazzled and fringed. It also featured a subtle trompe l’oeil effect, bearing the silhouette of a woman’s naked body — fitting for the “Woman” rapper.

6 Megan Thee Stallion Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion went the nip-forward route in a ferny feathery gown that was also topless. To augment the missing fabric, she wore nip pasties instead.

7 Hari Nef Christopher Polk/Contributor/Getty Images Hari Nef brought the whimsy in an embellished gown with ruffle details. It was also accented with a quaint red ribbon for that coquettish touch.

8 Olivia Wilde Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images Ever the spicy dresser, Olivia Wilde freed the nip in a ruffly number that was plunging and so, so sheer.

9 Nikki Glaser Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images Nikki Glaser’s sheer bustier gown was practically straight out of the boudoir. It also completely showed off her black underwear. No notes.

10 Halle Bailey Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another exposed underwear-and-sheer situation incoming. This time, it was done chicly in a red hot lace number worn by Halle Bailey.