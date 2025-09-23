Today’s nail designs come in all shapes and sizes — and what’s considered cool seems to change every season. In the last few years, the world has cycled through short square tips, medium almond nails, and XL coffins, but you’ve probably never seen anything quite like the latest trend to make the rounds.

Enter: “Tabi nails.”

What Is A Tabi, Anyway?

Inspired by the iconic Maison Margiela Tabi shoe — famous for its split-toe, hoof-like silhouette —these manis feature a distinct slit down the center of each nail, creating a subtle (but striking) divide. The look is unexpected, a little avant-garde, and instantly recognizable to anyone who’s ever clocked the cult-favorite (and extremely polarizing) shoe on the street.

The original Tabi — named after the traditional Japanese split-toe sock designed to be worn with thong sandals — debuted in the late ’80s. Since then, Margiela has reimagined the style in everything from flats to Mary Janes to boots. Fans include Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kylie Jenner, and many other A-listers, though that hasn’t stopped the design from earning a reputation as “the internet’s most hated shoe.”

Love it or hate it, though, the Tabi always sparks conversation — which makes its jump from footwear to fingertips feel almost inevitable.

Tabi Nail Designs

Much like the shoe itself, Tabi nails span a wide range of designs. You can opt for a design that stays close to the source, with black polish and a leather-inspired finish that closely resembles the controversial footwear, for one.

You can also play up the split itself by tucking 3D art into the divide. These itty-bitty charms turn the classic black-leather vibe into something even more rebellious and cool-girl approved.

For a softer spin on the trend, you can experiment with different shades and finishes — like this dreamy pink glitter take. (Margiela, please take note when designing your next collection.)

The split tips also double as a canvas for a fresh take on the French mani. To make them feel even more special, try topping them off with some delicate bow designs, as shown on this red set.

You can also opt for black split-toe tips for more of a goth aesthetic.

One chic idea? Go for a molten metallic finish, which elevates Tabi nails from fashion-forward to downright otherworldly.

How To DIY Tabi Nails

Though Tabis are unlike any shape you’ll see on a salon menu, they’re surprisingly easy to DIY —and won’t require damaging your natural nails. All you need to do is take a pair of scissors, cut a small slit down the center of a Gel-X extension, then paint and style as usual. That’s it.

No matter how you feel about the Tabi shoe or the manis modeled after it, one thing is for sure: the look never fails to get people talking.