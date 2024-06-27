Aside from its extravagant, endlessly-talked-about influencer trips, Tarte is known for one thing in particular: Its concealers.

The brand’s Shape Tape™ Full-Coverage Concealer ($32) has been a long-standing essential for the full-beat beauty girlies since it launched in 2016. It cemented its icon status during beauty YouTube’s golden era, and has maintained its viral status on #BeautyTok these last few years.

And now, the brand is launching its latest innovative concealer, which is sure to become just as beloved as its predecessor.

Tarte Welcomes A New Concealer

Tarte’s new Creaseless Creamy Concealer ($30), which launched on June 26th, offers heavy-duty coverage alongside some notable skin benefits. Available in 34 shades designed for six different complexion undertones, the creamy concealer feels lightweight on the skin and delivers a natural, crease-free finish.

What really makes it stand out, though, is that it also leaves your skin looking great after you wash it off. It’s formulated with an impressive list of skin-loving ingredients that not only make your complexion look hydrated and radiant when you wear it, but also help to heal skin over time with consistent use.

On the moisturizing front, it’s got aloe vera and vitamin E, which nourish the skin and can help diminish the appearance of dehydration wrinkles around your eyes. It’s also got niacinamide, which helps to fade dark circles and smooth out textural concerns; cloudberry, which is packed with antioxidants to defend against environmental stressors; and bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that improves skin elasticity sans irritation. Rounding out the power-packed ingredient list is caffeine, which (as you may have guessed) perks up tired eyes by boosting circulation and reducing puffiness.

In other words? The Creaseless Creamy Concealer might just be the only of its kind that you *don’t* have to feel guilty falling asleep in, but you didn’t hear that from us (... and you should still probably wash it off before bed).

Key Ingredients

Caffeine: Similar to an awakening cup of coffee, this ingredient decreases under eye puffiness and boosts the microcirculation.

Niacinamide : This powerhouse skin care ingredient improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, helps control sebum production, and brightens the complexion.

Cloudberry: This rare and exotic berry is hand-picked only once a year, providing up to four-times as much vitamin C as oranges do.

Maracuja Oil: Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C, this oil creates smoother and brighter skin.

Aloe Leaf Extract: Rich in protein lectin, amino acids, iron, calcium, and potassium, this ingredient is an expert at soothing skin.

Vitamin E: This is a powerful antioxidant that protects skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties.

Bakuchiol: Known as "nature's retinol," this ingredient lessens the appearance of fine lines and improves skin's elasticity (without any irritation).

An Honest Review Of The Newness

The first time I tried Tarte’s Creaseless Creamy Concealer, I immediately fell in love. I was most impressed with just how little product I needed to cover my entire face — a single dip of the doe-foot was enough to conceal my under eyes, the bridge of my nose, my chin, and my forehead, plus any rogue blemishes that needed a little extra love.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Shade 22N is a perfect match for my fairer skin tone, and the formula blended away with little effort to reveal a smooth, even complexion. The coverage can best be described as medium-buildable (you can layer on more product for fuller coverage), and the concealer leaves behind a natural, satin finish.

As someone who tends to get a bit oily in my T-zone, I found that layering a little bit of powder blush near my under eyes and across my nose kept the shine at bay... even through a sweaty workout.

For those reasons, I have officially placed this essential in my current makeup bag and will definitely be reaching for this concealer throughout the summer months and beyond.