For many, the gym is a place to do squats, toss a kettlebell, and hit the treadmill. When you’re busy sweating it out, your beauty routine is often the furthest thing from your mind. But what if you used the gym as your own personal vanity and combined the two?

On TikTok, creators are looksmaxxing during their workouts. Enter: “beauty stacking,” aka using your fitness session as an opportunity to whiten your teeth, marinate in a rosemary hair oil, or use a sheet mask while you’re already trapped on the elliptical.

In a viral clip, @ally.renee1 walked on a stair stepper while applying teeth whitening strips, a peel-off lip stain, and cuticle oil. By the end of her session, her cardio was done, her cuticles were moisturized, and her lip combo was fully set.

Beauty Stacking At The Gym

This trend proves that, once again, today’s culture of optimizing every aspect of your life has no signs of slowing down. Scentmaxxing, sleepmaxxing, looksmaxxing — at this point, every moment of the day has become an opportunity for self-improvement.

If you’re already spending 45 minutes aggressively incline-walking, you might as well do a beauty treatment that takes an extended period of time to work. The logic is hard to argue with.

Think about it: If you have to be at your desk by 9 a.m., it makes sense to start your beauty routine as you race to a 7 a.m. Pilates class. Instead of showing up fresh-faced like usual, why not arrive looking like you fled a spa mid-treatment?

When beauty stacking, it’s perfectly acceptable to slip on your grippy socks, slide onto the Reformer, and allow your under-eye masks to marinate as you do plank marches. Suddenly, whitening strips are replacing matching sets as the gym accessory of choice.

Oh, You Don’t Beauty Stack?

Creators are increasingly showing up to workouts with slicked-back oil treatments in their hair and mouths full of Crest Whitestrips, embracing the idea that gym shame is officially dead. When TikToker @greta.cos wore a sheet mask to the gym, she said, “Guess what? Nobody gave a sh*t.” Creator @biancaagarzaa declared that “embarrassment is for losers” while heading to the gym looking like she was mid-way through a 12-step skin care routine.

It feels like the natural evolution of the viral “morning shed” trend, where you go to bed “ugly” with heatless curls, chin straps, mouth tape, and overnight masks to wake up hotter. The difference now is that these beauty rituals are no longer confined to the privacy of your home. People are taking the shed public.

When @ally.renee1 was done with her stair climbing session, her cardio was done, her whitening strips had processed, and her lip stain had fully developed. In the age of optimization, even the StairMaster can’t just be the StairMaster anymore.