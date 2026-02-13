When someone compliments your makeup and says you look like a doll, they usually don’t mean it literally — at least until the viral Blythe trend came along.

On TikTok, many people are pulling beauty inspo from these cute (and slightly creepy) toys, which were originally released in 1972. Blythe dolls have big eyes, pouty lips, and perfect makeup, plus really fun outfits, hairstyles, and accessories.

Because there are so many versions of the doll — think a Fenty-level range of skin tones — it’s said that everyone has Blythe that looks exactly like them. There’s a doll out there that matches your hair, eye color, and overall style, and you can use her as inspo for your next makeup look.

What Is Blythe Doll Makeup?

To find your Blythe doll, go to the search bar on TikTok, type in “my Blythe doll,” and if the algorithm is working in your favor, you should see a version that matches your look or aesthetic.

If you have bangs, your Blythe doll will have bangs. If you have green eyes, your Blythe doll will have green eyes, too. And if you don’t see an exact match, you can find one that has a look you’d be excited to recreate.

From there, analyze her makeup and then try the look on yourself. Since the doll is essentially your twin, you should be pretty happy with the final result.

It’s why Blythe doll makeup is quickly becoming the cutest way to get ready. Not sure how to do your makeup for a date? In the mood for a new lip combo? Go on TikTok, find your doll, and let her spark your creativity.

When @malikanurab tried the trend, she copied her Blythe doll’s look to a T. That meant highlighting her eyes to make them bigger and sparklier, applying blush and contour to give her face a doll-like shape, and adding an extra juicy gloss. Malika even curled her bangs and added a hair barrette as a finishing touch — just like the inspo pic.

On Feb. 3, creator @itsbabykelz said, “I did the ‘my blythe doll’ trend and I’m OBSESSED… that’s my twin FR.” Her doll’s face was giving full glam, so she packed on concealer, followed up with bronzer, and then applied blush to the apples of her cheeks.

Usually, she applies her blush in an upward motion for a snatched effect, but the Blythe doll inspired her to pat it on in the center of her cheeks for a cute, rosy effect. “Her base is very full beat and very matte,” she went on to say, so she also baked with a setting powder. “I feel like I’m slowly morphing into her.”

To finish the look, Kelz tight-lined her lower lashes, added more blush, and then drew on a nude lip. “I mean girl, I think I found her exact lip combo,” she said. After a few spritzes of setting spray, she said, “No, this is for real my twin.”

Blythe doll makeup runs the gamut from full beats to subtle shimmer, and everything in between. When @vetegbr tried the trend, she found a doll that looked exactly like her, only with slightly elevated makeup.

The final result featured doe-eyed lashes and nose highlight, and it seemed like something you could easily wear to work or out with friends. What made it even more special? The final look matched her skin tone and hair.

Blythe dolls also have cute hair, which means this trend doesn’t stop at makeup. To go that extra step, creator @moushicaa curled her long tresses, just like her Blythe doll, before playing around with her face.

“Her bronzer sits very, very low,” she said, while patting some on. “I think there’s also some on her chin, and a little bit on her forehead.” It was a new placement she’d never tried before, but it still worked.

For lips, she went rogue and pulled up two reference pics. When she combined the two, the result was a beautiful blurred effect. The takeaway? The Blythe doll trend is all about experimenting and trying something new.