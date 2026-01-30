10 Valentine's Day Makeup Ideas That Are Both Modern & Romantic

Are you supposed to coordinate your outfit with your makeup, or vice-versa? It’s the question on people’s mind each February, when glam has the power to make — or break — Valentine’s Day plans. Case in point: When your concealer starts patching 30 minutes before the date starts, you can’t help but take it as an omen that the whole relationship is cursed.

Look up “Valentine makeup” on Pinterest, and you’ll find the usual suspects — from more literal interpretations like heart-shaped cut creases and freckles to perennial staples like red lips and cat-eye wings.

And while there’s no shame in leaning into the theme (some of the classics earn their keep), Valentine’s Day makeup is getting a modern update this year. The focus has shifted from novelty to mood: think evoking a character versus a holiday, whether that’s Aphrodite in her oyster shell with pink blush and rose-gold shimmer, or a ’90s rom-com lead wearing cool-toned neutrals. The bottom line? Color palettes are driving the stories, and the combinations below are doing the heavy-lifting.

Whether you build your outfit around the glam or the other way around, let color call the shots. Keep scrolling for the shade pairings bringing just as much romance as whatever you’ve got planned.

1 Brown & Powder Pink Instagram / @aoifeartist Possibly the most Y2K color combo ever, it’s sweet with a pop of drama. Bonus: You’ll look like a chocolate-covered strawberry.

2 Monochrome Red Instagram / @alexandraafrench Sometimes one color is all you need to make a statement. Try a monochrome cherry red look — and don’t be afraid to go bold on both your lids and lips.

3 Rose & Silver Instagram / @thirrrsst Channel cherub energy with rose pink blush and glossy lips, paired with sparkling gray eyeshadow. Totally heaven-sent Galentine’s inspo for a night out.

4 Taupe & Espresso Instagram / @gemmapeacemakeup It’s a classic pairing for a reason: Cool-toned taupes and espressos set the bar for romantic neutrals. The energy is very ’90s supermodel.

5 Lilac & Coral Instagram / @samvissermakeup Lilac and coral are the ultimate fun, flirty color duo. Together — with just the right amount of shimmer — they leave you looking as sweet and sugary as a candy heart.

6 Baby Blue & Plum Instagram / @melaniemakeup Embrace the dark feminine aesthetic with a mod twist. Shimmery pastel-blue eyeshadow nods to the ’60s, while plum lips keep the look feeling modern and moody.

7 Holographic Blue, White, & Purple Instagram / @frankieedarling For anyone not afraid to go maximalist, holographic shades are guaranteed to turn heads. This blue-and-purple combo catches the light so beautifully, people will mean it when they say your eyes contain galaxies.

8 Dusky Pink & Rose Gold Instagram / @anatakahashiii The goddess of love in makeup form. Everything about this look screams marriage material — the dusky pink blush, glimmering lids, and dewy skin. It’s proof that sometimes less is more.

9 Hot Pink & Valentino Red Instagram / @terrybarberonbeauty Rocking the color combo everyone associates with Valentine’s Day earns major brownie points for commitment. But if you’re not feeling full-on Marie Antoinette with the blush, a sheerer wash across the eyes and cheeks will do the trick.