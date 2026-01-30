Makeup
10 Valentine's Day Makeup Ideas That Are Both Modern & Romantic
These color pairings are a whole vibe.
Are you supposed to coordinate your outfit with your makeup, or vice-versa? It’s the question on people’s mind each February, when glam has the power to make — or break — Valentine’s Day plans. Case in point: When your concealer starts patching 30 minutes before the date starts, you can’t help but take it as an omen that the whole relationship is cursed.
Look up “Valentine makeup” on Pinterest, and you’ll find the usual suspects — from more literal interpretations like heart-shaped cut creases and freckles to perennial staples like red lips and cat-eye wings.
And while there’s no shame in leaning into the theme (some of the classics earn their keep), Valentine’s Day makeup is getting a modern update this year. The focus has shifted from novelty to mood: think evoking a character versus a holiday, whether that’s Aphrodite in her oyster shell with pink blush and rose-gold shimmer, or a ’90s rom-com lead wearing cool-toned neutrals. The bottom line? Color palettes are driving the stories, and the combinations below are doing the heavy-lifting.
Whether you build your outfit around the glam or the other way around, let color call the shots. Keep scrolling for the shade pairings bringing just as much romance as whatever you’ve got planned.
1Brown & Powder Pink
Possibly the most Y2K color combo ever, it’s sweet with a pop of drama. Bonus: You’ll look like a chocolate-covered strawberry.
2Monochrome Red
Sometimes one color is all you need to make a statement. Try a monochrome cherry red look — and don’t be afraid to go bold on both your lids and lips.
3Rose & Silver
Channel cherub energy with rose pink blush and glossy lips, paired with sparkling gray eyeshadow. Totally heaven-sent Galentine’s inspo for a night out.
4Taupe & Espresso
It’s a classic pairing for a reason: Cool-toned taupes and espressos set the bar for romantic neutrals. The energy is very ’90s supermodel.
5Lilac & Coral
Lilac and coral are the ultimate fun, flirty color duo. Together — with just the right amount of shimmer — they leave you looking as sweet and sugary as a candy heart.
6Baby Blue & Plum
Embrace the dark feminine aesthetic with a mod twist. Shimmery pastel-blue eyeshadow nods to the ’60s, while plum lips keep the look feeling modern and moody.
7Holographic Blue, White, & Purple
For anyone not afraid to go maximalist, holographic shades are guaranteed to turn heads. This blue-and-purple combo catches the light so beautifully, people will mean it when they say your eyes contain galaxies.
8Dusky Pink & Rose Gold
The goddess of love in makeup form. Everything about this look screams marriage material — the dusky pink blush, glimmering lids, and dewy skin. It’s proof that sometimes less is more.
9Hot Pink & Valentino Red
Rocking the color combo everyone associates with Valentine’s Day earns major brownie points for commitment. But if you’re not feeling full-on Marie Antoinette with the blush, a sheerer wash across the eyes and cheeks will do the trick.
10Mulberry & Charcoal
Smoky charcoal wings are what you should be wearing if you want to look as sultry as possible — and isn’t that what this holiday is all about? Pair them with a reddish-brown mulberry pout to make the look winter-friendly without feeling too on the nose.