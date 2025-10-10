The “toasty” aesthetic has already taken over BeautyTok with bronzed skin and candlelit highlights. Now, naturally, it’s made its way to your manicure. Enter toasted nails, the hottest fall mani — no pun intended.

Toasted nails are all about blending soft neutrals, creamy browns, or even burnt oranges and burgundys into a warm, wearable mani with eye-catching dimension.

“It’s light, sometimes milky, and often has a subtle shimmer that gives it a cozy glow — almost like the golden tone of perfectly toasted bread,” says New York-based nail artist Erica De Los Santos. “The use of soft brown and beige undertones ties into fall’s muted, earthy color palette.” Despite the range of shades, a key element of the manicure trend is a golden finish.

“They reflect what we see around us — fading tans, changing leaves, softer light,” adds nail artist and educator Sofi Mazur. “But they feel fresh because they’re not your typical beige. They have depth and tone.”

Both experts agree: toasted nails are part of a larger shift toward wearable, low-maintenance luxury. Paired with a hint of chrome, the result is flattering and seasonal, “without screaming ‘fall nails,’ as Mazur puts it. Keep scrolling for toasted manis that are sure to pop up on your Pinterest —whether you’re team pumpkin spice or not.

1 Toasted Chestnut @tombachik This deep chestnut manicure — shown on Selena Gomez — is the perfect example of toasty minimalism. Rich, warm, and glossy, the hue strikes a balance between sophistication and seasonality. It’s polished enough for evening, yet subtle enough for everyday wear — like the nail equivalent of a leather jacket.

2 Cozy Burgundy @avrnailswatches A fall classic gets an update. This deep burgundy set is sultry and spicy, without going full vamp. Pair it with your favorite dark lip for instant autumn feels.

3 Champagne Toast @tombachik Margot Robbie’s bridal nails were the ultimate “quiet luxury” moment: sheer champagne with a gold chrome overlay. It’s the perfect choice for weddings, holidays, or any occasion where you want a sophisticated and timeless manicure.

4 Toasty Mauve @zennailsspa_muenchen This toasty mauve brings a soft romantic vibe to sweater weather. It adds a muted flush that flatters every skin tone, making it a go-to for the transition from summer to fall.

5 Pumpkin Spice @opi_professionals Spicy burnt orange is the it girl of fall nails: playful, refined, and surprisingly wearable. Especially after The Life of a Showgirl debuted this month.

6 Toasty Caramel Tips @queen_nails_greece Ombré nails get a fall refresh with these salted caramel tips. Simply blend creamy nude polish into a rich, golden brown and top with chrome for a manicure that’s equal parts cozy and chic.

7 Mocha Glazed @stxph.h This mocha-toned mani features a creamy brown base finished with chrome overlay. Think latte with extra foam.