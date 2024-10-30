Like many curly girls who don’t always have the time or energy to style their natural texture, my hair spends lots of time in a slicked-back bun. Beyond making me feel super chic and clean-cut, the style allows for extended wear and an easy morning routine before work. The only problem? Sometimes the sleekness doesn’t stay so polished. There’s nothing worse than having a midday mirror check and finding that my baby hairs aren’t laid, my once-even glaze has gotten frizzy, and the healthy shine has completely disappeared.

To solve this pesky beauty dilemma, I went on a journey searching for the perfect gel, and while I’ve found some great options, nothing has provided the security that I’m looking for. Then I realized I had been looking in the wrong category entirely.

Since hairspray can have a strong hold effect, I decided to see if adding a spritz or two would fill the missing piece of my slicked-back bun puzzle. And, lo and behold, I found my holy grail in the $5 TRESemmé’s Extra Hold Hairspray.

Keep reading for all the details on this top-tier hairspray plus more of my honest thoughts and opinions.

Fast Facts:

Price: $5

$5 Best for: Maximum hair hold, flyaway control, and anti-humidity

Maximum hair hold, flyaway control, and anti-humidity My Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I like: Non-sticky formula and powerful hold

My Review

I have been a gel user for as long as I can remember. As a kid, my mom would apply a gel to my pigtails and plaits to keep my baby hairs in place, so it has always been in my hairstyling routine. While a gel can achieve the initial smoothness of a sleek bun, it never makes the style last for me — so that’s when I turned to hairspray. I tried a handful of options from both Ulta and Sephora, but nothing beat the perfection that is the TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray, a true drugstore gem.

Because hairspray is not the healthiest thing to constantly layer on your hair, I will usually lightly spray the product on my hand and then glide it over the top of my head. This way, I’m using less product. Thankfully, this non-sticky formula means that my hands don’t feel icky after use plus my hair doesn’t have a weird gummy texture. A little goes a long way anyway. Applying it lightly avoids the crunchy feeling you can get from using some hairsprays, yet it still keeps flyaways at bay and my style lasts all day without a problem — in all weather conditions, too. If I properly wrap my hair at night with a satin scarf, I also find that I don’t have to use much product on it in the morning.

The Final Verdict

Applying a few light spritzes of this non-sticky and anti-humidity hairspray after smoothing my hair with gel and edge control has been a game-changer in making my bun stay sleek. I’ve said goodbye to loose strands and hello to a glossy, immovable finish that I don’t have to think about all day.

If your slicked-back looks are missing something, you won’t regret trying TRESemmé’s Extra Hold Hairspray. It’s affordable, effective, and saves you so much styling trouble. Whether you’re doing a bun or pony, or trying to preserve a curl from a heat tool, this formula is the girl for the job.