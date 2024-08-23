It’s time to grab your pumpkin-spiced lattes and head to the nearest mall, besties, because Ulta’s semi-annual 21 Days of Beauty sale is nearly here in time for the cozy fall season — and the glam-filled steals are better than ever.

You can shop the deals from Aug. 30 through Sept. 19, during which Ulta has priced countless cult-favorite beauty items at — wait for it — 50% off.

The store’s curation is on point, too. If you’re in need of a fresh fragrance for the cool months ahead, the wildly popular Black Opium perfume from Yves Saint Laurent will be on sale. You can also elevate your skin care routine with the celebrity-beloved LED facial tool: the Solawave. For the Kylie Cosmetics fans of the world, not only are her yummy lip oils up for grabs, but the makeup brushes her long-time glam artist uses on her are, too.

As for some other brands to look out for? Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, Olehenriksen, M.A.C. Cosmetics, and more have also made the lengthy list.

Below, find 10 of the buzziest steals from Ulta’s iconic 21 Days of Beauty sale. Be sure to make some room in your makeup bags and skin care shelves...

10 Products To Shop During Ulta’s Fall 2024 Beauty Sale

1. The Viral Lippie

Clinique’s Black Honey is a TikTok-viral, cult-beloved classic that has recently extended its influence with a mascara, lip and cheek oil, and more in the same sheer-burgundy hue. Be sure to snag the OG Almost Lipstick for half price on Aug. 31.

2. The Longwear Foundation

On Aug. 31, elevate your makeup bag with the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Full Coverage Foundation, which offers a near-flawless, semi-matte finish.

3. The Ultimate SPF

You should be wearing sunscreen all year long, so why not snag one of the best on the shelves? The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a daily essential priced at a real bargain on Sept. 1.

4. The Buzzy Tool

On Sept. 2, the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand — a skin care tool that stars like Sydney Sweeney are obsessed with — will be on sale at Ulta.

5. The Brush Set

Ariel Tejada has been Kylie Jenner’s right-hand makeup artist for years — and recently, he collaborated with Morphe to create his own Signature Brush Set. Shop the tools for sale on Sept. 5.

6. The Gua Sha

Up your skin care game this fall season by adding the Sacheu Stainless Steel Non-Porous Gua Sha into your routine for 50% off on Sept. 6.

7. The Luxe Fragrance

In need of a new sultry scent for fall? On Sept. 7, pick up a bottle of Black Opium, which has delectable notes of coffee, white florals, and long-lasting vanilla. Yum.

8. The Hair Care Essential

Treat your hair to the LolaVie Glossing Detangler from Jennifer Aniston’s beauty line, on sale for $13 on Sept. 15.

9. The Self-Tanner

On Sept. 17, Ulta is letting you extend a sun-kissed look through fall with the Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse for only $20.

10. The Go-To Lip Oil

Juicy, hydrated lips are a vibe year-round, and on Sept. 18, the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Oil — available in a variety of tinted shades and scents — will be half off.