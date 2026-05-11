Not that long ago, wearing mascara was cheugy. Last summer’s “ghost lash” obsession had everyone trying to make theirs look as invisible as possible — a full face of makeup was fine, as long as there wasn’t any evidence of it around the eyes.

Now, after a period of mascara gone missing, wet lashes are making it feel cool again.

Named after their high-gloss, freshly-coated finish, the trend is all about shiny, separated lashes that are intentionally a little clumpy. And they’ve arrived perfectly in time for summer: wet lashes already look slightly lived-in, so some sweat and smudging only adds to the effect. Ahead, everything to know about the anti-ghost lash trend, straight from the pros.

What Are “Wet Lashes”?

Think of them as a cousin of spider lashes, just with a softer finish. “It’s all about that glossy, almost lacquered finish,” celebrity makeup artist Katie Daisy says. “You still get that piecey effect, but it’s more intentional rather than sharp or stripy.” Instead of every lash being separated into little spikes á la Twiggy, wet lashes focus on a few strategically defined clumps.

The result, according to makeup artist Gemma Peace, is more “just got out of the shower” and less doll-like. “They’re meant to stand out, but in a lightweight, model-off-duty way that looks intentionally undone.” In other words, the wet sheen makes them look a little more natural than your typical matte mascara, but they still bring enough definition to make the eyes feel flirty.

Without piling on product, they might actually be more similar to ghost lashes than they initially let on. In fact, as Peace sees it, the two trends are different sides of the same coin. “We’re steering away from heavy, full glam and seeing more imperfect but intentional beauty,” she says, pointing to revived ’90s trends like blurred lips and soft-matte skin. Wet lashes take that idea and run with it — it’s makeup that still feels effortless, but isn’t afraid to be noticed.

How To Try The Trend

First things first: picking the right formula matters as much as technique. “You want a mascara that has a high-gloss finish and claims it has high definition,” Peace says. The goal is a flexible, glossy finish that still looks slightly wet, so anything too dry or thick is working against you.

From there, a little product goes a long way. “You want to work in really light layers and build slowly, rather than loading the lashes all at once,” Daisy says. While the mascara is still wet, go in with tweezers or the tip of the wand to pinch random sections together. Pro tip: keep a clean spoolie on hand to remove any excess product instead of brushing through it with the mascara wand.

For everyday, Daisy recommends keeping things subtle “with just a few defined pieces, focusing more on separation than drama.” If you do want to dial up the drama, though, the same rules apply — just group more sections together. To keep the focus on the eyes, which is really the whole point of the look, pair it with minimal makeup.

And just like that, your lashes are back to getting all the attention they deserve.