Just Add Water
TikTok’s "Wet Nail" Trend Is Basically Summer In Manicure Form
The vibe? You just stepped out of a pool and didn’t bother to dry off.
This time of year, everything starts to feel a little more lush — cold drinks, ripe fruit, and any excuse to be near water. So it makes sense that the same fresh, juicy energy is now showing up on your fingertips.
On TikTok, “wet nails” are going viral, with creators showing off designs splashed with a glassy, 3D droplet effect that looks like condensation on a cold drink.
Unlike other recent 3D mani trends, though, this one leans more whimsical than maximalist. Compared to silver-studded accents and rhinestones, watery nails bring a softer effect to plain polish. The vibe? You just stepped out of a pool and didn’t bother to dry off.
To create the water droplet effect, apply your base coat and polish, then use a dotting tool to place small dollops of clear top coat. Swirl the tool in a circular motion to create raised orbs. Another option is to use rhinestone glue, which should form a see-through sphere when dry.
Wet nails can be the whole look, but the effect also works as an accent to other designs. Fruit slice nails look extra juicy with droplets on top, floral art feels freshly picked, and pool water nails get a realistic upgrade.
Here are 17 wet nail art ideas to try this summer.
1Rain Delay
A soft gradient blue finished with clear droplets delivers a rainy-day vibe — without actually stepping outside.
2Pool Side
Blue is the obvious choice for wet nails. Try a cobalt-and-sky-blue combo with a French tip, then add a few water droplets for a manicure that looks like you just cannonballed into the pool.
3Rose Petals
Your usual pink polish gets a fresh twist with 3D droplets, creating a glistening finish that feels like a just-picked bouquet from the farmers market.
4French Drip
Add water droplets to a French mani with a nude base and pale blue tips for a softer, splash-inspired finish.
5Juicy Fruit
Lemon wedge nail art, yellow French tips, and glossy water droplets come together for a lemonade-inspired manicure that feels ultra-refreshing.
6Drip Dry
This moody cat-eye blue paired with scattered water droplets delivers an enchanting, ocean-like submerged effect.
7Aqua Aura
If you love an eclectic mani, layer this 3D effect with other maximalist faves like aura artwork, chrome stars, and rippling shell details.
8Cotton Candy
Channel a strawberry slushie with watercolor-like pink and purple swirls, finished with droplet accents.
9Vacation Days
Transport yourself to the beach with bright yellow and orange polish, hibiscus and starfish details, and a glossy wet effect on top.
10Splish Slash
Contrasting outline nail art gets even more eye-catching with 3D orbs sprinkled across the fingertips.
11Mermaid Realness
Take inspo from a tropical lagoon by using green and turquoise polish as your base for the wet nail trend.
12Wet Look
This silver chrome set delivers a slick, reflective finish that shines even brighter with 3D detailing.
13Ripple Effect
Play around with the placement of your wet look by dotting on orbs as well as ripples for a “just splashed” effect, finished with an iridescent sheen.
14Ocean Spray
Thanks to the “wet nail” trend, this icy blue cat-eye set looks just like ocean spray catching the sunlight.
15Fresh Squeezed
Add a twist to a Skittles manicure with raised droplets and ripples for maximalist energy.
16Caught In The Rain
This set has “caught in the rain” vibes with its luminous blue base and water droplet accents.
17Summer Spritz
A couple of tiny water droplets can add an unexpected element to the simplest manicures, like this glossy nude set.