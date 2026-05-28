This time of year, everything starts to feel a little more lush — cold drinks, ripe fruit, and any excuse to be near water. So it makes sense that the same fresh, juicy energy is now showing up on your fingertips.

On TikTok, “wet nails” are going viral, with creators showing off designs splashed with a glassy, 3D droplet effect that looks like condensation on a cold drink.

Unlike other recent 3D mani trends, though, this one leans more whimsical than maximalist. Compared to silver-studded accents and rhinestones, watery nails bring a softer effect to plain polish. The vibe? You just stepped out of a pool and didn’t bother to dry off.

To create the water droplet effect, apply your base coat and polish, then use a dotting tool to place small dollops of clear top coat. Swirl the tool in a circular motion to create raised orbs. Another option is to use rhinestone glue, which should form a see-through sphere when dry.

Wet nails can be the whole look, but the effect also works as an accent to other designs. Fruit slice nails look extra juicy with droplets on top, floral art feels freshly picked, and pool water nails get a realistic upgrade.

Here are 17 wet nail art ideas to try this summer.

1 Rain Delay Instagram/@agathe.nicoli A soft gradient blue finished with clear droplets delivers a rainy-day vibe — without actually stepping outside.

2 Pool Side Instagram/@groovynailsbybea Blue is the obvious choice for wet nails. Try a cobalt-and-sky-blue combo with a French tip, then add a few water droplets for a manicure that looks like you just cannonballed into the pool.

3 Rose Petals Instagram/@sojinails Your usual pink polish gets a fresh twist with 3D droplets, creating a glistening finish that feels like a just-picked bouquet from the farmers market.

4 French Drip Instagram/@kimnailsbeautylounge Add water droplets to a French mani with a nude base and pale blue tips for a softer, splash-inspired finish.

5 Juicy Fruit Instagram/thaiis_beaute Lemon wedge nail art, yellow French tips, and glossy water droplets come together for a lemonade-inspired manicure that feels ultra-refreshing.

6 Drip Dry Instagram/@keconail This moody cat-eye blue paired with scattered water droplets delivers an enchanting, ocean-like submerged effect.

7 Aqua Aura Instagram/@lushnailbar_dunwoody If you love an eclectic mani, layer this 3D effect with other maximalist faves like aura artwork, chrome stars, and rippling shell details.

8 Cotton Candy Instagram/@lonelyedit Channel a strawberry slushie with watercolor-like pink and purple swirls, finished with droplet accents.

9 Vacation Days Instagram/@rhada.studio Transport yourself to the beach with bright yellow and orange polish, hibiscus and starfish details, and a glossy wet effect on top.

10 Splish Slash Instagram/@trunail.art Contrasting outline nail art gets even more eye-catching with 3D orbs sprinkled across the fingertips.

11 Mermaid Realness Instagram/@nails_by_arlene Take inspo from a tropical lagoon by using green and turquoise polish as your base for the wet nail trend.

12 Wet Look Instagram/overglowedit This silver chrome set delivers a slick, reflective finish that shines even brighter with 3D detailing.

13 Ripple Effect Instagram/@ blessedbeyondblingnails Play around with the placement of your wet look by dotting on orbs as well as ripples for a “just splashed” effect, finished with an iridescent sheen.

14 Ocean Spray Instagram/@ninaphthn Thanks to the “wet nail” trend, this icy blue cat-eye set looks just like ocean spray catching the sunlight.

15 Fresh Squeezed Instagram/jeffrynailsart Add a twist to a Skittles manicure with raised droplets and ripples for maximalist energy.

16 Caught In The Rain Instagram/@shiny_nails_ny This set has “caught in the rain” vibes with its luminous blue base and water droplet accents.