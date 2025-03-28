Follow These Do's & Don'ts For The March Solar Eclipse

The astrology of March has already brought forth a dizzying combination of new beginnings and meaningful endings. Still, the month's final days will bring this energy to an apex. On March 29, the sun and moon will join forces in the motivated and self-starting sign of Aries, forming a powerful new moon solar eclipse that’s putting your sense of drive and determination to the test. Eclipses in astrology are known for being harbingers of change and growth, but this one is especially major — so knowing how to navigate it can give you the maximum spiritual benefits.

Aries is the zodiac’s cardinal fire sign as well as the first sign of the zodiac, so it’s full of passion, drive, and action-oriented energy that thrives on taking initiative and carrying the torch. This solar eclipse in Aries is a meaningful one, as it’s the last of a six-part eclipse series that’s been activating this part of zodiac over the past two years, teaching everyone to stand up for themselves and release themselves from the shackles of toxic or people-pleasing relationships.

At the start of this year, the fate-wielding North Node of Destiny completed a full tour through Aries for the first time in nearly two decades — which is what catalyzed the series of eclipses that took place here since April 2023 — so this lunation marks the end of a transformation for all zodiac signs and the beginning of a more independent journey.

This meaningful cosmic moment is sparking all sorts of revelations and inspiring shifts, so knowing the do’s and don’ts of the March 29 new moon solar eclipse is a must. Read on and follow these tips.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

DO: Put Yourself First

Yes, you! Because it’s taking place in the very first sign of the zodiac, this Aries-ruled lunation is all about putting yourself first and prioritizing your needs above all else. Additionally, at the time of the eclipse, the sun and moon will stand together in Aries’ fierce and fiery realm without making any significant connections to the other planets.

The sovereign nature of this lunation reflects the importance of owning your independence and being willing to strut your stuff without needing to cater to anyone else. There’s a reason you’re supposed to put your own oxygen mask on before trying to assist the people around you, and this eclipse is a meaningful lesson in why that’s a must.

Svetlana Repnitskaya/Moment/Getty Images

DON’T: Sacrifice Your Truth

This eclipse in Aries is all about cultivating the courage to fully honor and prioritize yourself — so if something doesn’t feel like it’s aligning with your soul’s true needs and desires, then it’s probably not something you should be doing right now. This entire Aries-Libra eclipse cycle has been a lengthy lesson in building confidence and letting go of the need to please and appease others, but this lunation, in particular, is here to test your ability to stand tall in your truth. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries or say no to things.

Ivan Rodriguez Alba/E+/Getty Images

DO: Take A Leap Of Faith

Aries’ red-hot cardinal sign energy is all about blazing trails and bravely pushing forward into new territory. Having such an important solar eclipse hit in this fire sign’s realm is your sign to take a hearty leap of faith and trust that the universe will break your fall with something magical.

Don’t hold yourself back with fears of failure or worries about what others think. Plus, with unpredictable planet Uranus blowing a kiss to action planet Mars, there are all sorts of surprises in store, and the universe will reward your courage and trust. Be willing to take a risk in the name of living your truth.

Igor Suka/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Run From Your Feelings

Embarking on new journeys with unknown destinations can be intimidating. But this solar eclipse in Aries is bringing your inner warrior into its fully evolved form, granting you the courage necessary to face your fears and feel your feelings, no matter how big and scary they are.

At the time of the eclipse, Aries’ ruling planet, Mars, will be squaring off with wounded-healer Chiron, which also happens to be in the sign of Aries — so as you push forward through this eclipse portal, you might find that some past failures or personal triggers come up to rear their ugly heads. Instead of cowering in the face of these emotional ghosts, charge straight toward them. Growing pains exist for a reason.

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images

DO: Make Space For Your Intuition

The morning after the eclipse brings one of the most important astrological events of the year, and that’s when numinous planet Neptune moves from Pisces into Aries for the first time in more than 150 years. For the first time in your lifetime, this powerful and spiritual planet will be activating the sign of Aries — the same sign that’s hosting this solar eclipse — so it’s a good time to try to actively tune into your intuition. Take a break from outside influences to focus on your gut feelings and try to hear your inner voice. Neptune’s elusive and ethereal energy may feel more potent now, so use the mystical portal of this eclipse to tap in.

O2O CREATIVE/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Rush Into Anything

At the time of the eclipse, two of the most influential planets in the zodiac will be deep in their retrograde cycles — and this backward-focused energy tempers Aries’s fast-paced impulsivity with a gentle need to slow down and reflect before taking action. Communication planet Mercury will be moonwalking over the critical first degree of Aries when the eclipse peaks, giving you a chance to rethink your motivations and clarify your next steps. Meanwhile, love planet Venus is backspinning just a few degrees ahead of Mercury, taking everyone on a review of their relationships and values.

While the eclipse could plunge you into some unexpected new circumstances that set your wheels in motion, it’s best to pump the brakes where you can, given the retrograde energy that’s raining down on this cosmic period. There’s enough momentum to keep you going without needing to give things very much gas.