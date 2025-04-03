Welcome to April, star babes! Spring is officially in full swing, and this seasonal shift is reshaping the current landscape in more ways than one. The end of March was tainted by the intensity of eclipse season and the slow-downs brought about by the overlapping Mercury and Venus retrogrades. But with these backspins ending and the year’s first eclipse season behind you, April’s astrological forecast promises a refreshing change of pace. You’ll want to mark your calendar for this month’s major cosmic events.

The month kicks off in Aries season, and this feisty solar energy puts everyone in a more take-charge headspace. But you’ll want to reign in the desire to act on every impulse for a bit longer, as mental planet Mercury is still retrograding until April 7, while value-oriented Venus continues backspinning until April 12. Once these planets station direct, it’ll be a whole lot easier to charge forward on your goals with confidence, clarity, and excitement — so the latter half of April is more conducive to making moves.

The middle of the month has loads more cosmic action in store. On the same day that Venus retrograde ends, the full Pink Moon rises in the diplomatic and balance-seeking sign of Libra, asking all signs to lean into their partnerships and find equilibrium in their hearts. On April 16, a no-longer-retrograding Mercury zooms into fiery Aries, bringing a mental energy boost. You’ll feel even more equipped to take action on your goals starting two days later, as hot-headed planet Mars enters equally fiery Leo on April 18.

There are fire sign vibes lighting things up all across the skies right now, but Taurus season starts on April 19, asking everyone to ground themselves in the present moment. You’ll have a chance to set some pragmatic intentions during the new moon on April 27, but try not to get too caught up in power games, as a challenging opposition between testy Mars and cutthroat Pluto could stir up some tension. The month ends with a fun spark, as lover Venus glides back into Aries, prioritizing your pleasure.

Ready for the scoop on what the stars have in store this month? Read on for all you need to know about the astrology of April 2025.

Embracing Aries Season’s New Beginnings

The zealous and leadership-oriented spirit of Aries season dominates the first few weeks of April, inspiring you to embrace new beginnings and charge forward on your passions. Despite Mercury and Venus retrograde putting a slight damper on the cosmic ram’s always-hasty pace, the first week of April is still a fabulous time for some patented Aries action-taking, as the sun in this cardinal fire sign will blow a sweet kiss to lucky planet Jupiter on April 6, bringing abundant opportunities and connections to all zodiac signs.

The start of the month is also infused with additional cosmic magic, as romance planet Venus — which is still retrograde — will be tangled up with the fate-wielding North Node of Destiny and commitment-oriented Saturn in Pisces, giving you a chance to rethink what’s meant for you in the long term.

This cluster of Pisces planets will then collectively connect with unpredictable Uranus and Aries’s motivated ruler, Mars, lighting up a magic astral triangle that’ll bring some happy surprises, an energy boost, and good vibes galore.

Goodbye To Mercury & Venus Retrogrades

The universe starts giving out some green lights during the second week of the month as Mercury retrograde ends on April 7. With the mental planet moving forward again, you’ll find that communication, logistical planning, and even day-to-day transportation will flow much more smoothly, making it easy to generate new ideas and pick up the pace in your schedule.

Paths start clearing come April 12 as that’s when Venus retrograde ends, too. The love and romance planet spent six weeks backspinning, prompting a deep review of your relationships, tastes, and values. Now that Venus is direct, you’ll be able to build and strengthen your connections with others much more naturally, and you’ll feel a lot more secure in what adds meaning and value to your life.

A Mid-Month Full Moon & Grand Trine

Just one hour before Venus retrograde ends on April 12, this year’s full Pink Moon climaxes, casting its rosy-hued energy over the red-hot Aries landscape. Rising in the harmonious and peace-seeking sign of Libra — and sitting directly opposite from the sun and wounded-healer Chiron in Aries — this lunation encourages everyone to dig into their heart and balance out whatever’s feeling off-kilter.

Because of Chiron’s sensitive influence, you might feel especially tender or even triggered, and emotional wounds could suddenly get extra achey. Use this opportunity to start healing from whatever pain comes to the surface and seek greater equality in your partnerships.

Emotions continue to flow in the days following this lunation, as once the moon enters deep and mystical Scorpio, it’ll activate a beautiful Grand Trine involving Mars, Venus, Saturn, and the North Node in the feeling-rich water signs. This makes the middle of April one of the most spiritual and open-hearted periods of April, so dive into whatever feels fulfilling and emotionally aligned.

Mercury & Mars Hit The Fire Signs

Mercury retrograde is out of the way, and this intellectual planet will join the sun in feisty Aries on April 16, lighting up all sorts of new ideas and making you bolder in how you express yourself. However, Mercury will immediately find itself under the illusive haze of dreamy planet Neptune as it makes this shift, so give it a few days before you can fully embrace the mental motivation and leadership-minded energy of this transit.

Expect to feel more motivated to take action on your personal goals.

You’ll start feeling the energy rise come April 18, as that’s when adrenaline-fueled Mars finally enters the feisty and flamboyant sign of Leo. After treading through the uncomfortably sensitive waters of Cancer for nearly the entirety of 2025 thus far, this ingress brings a welcome confidence boost to all zodiac signs. Mars is much more comfortable expressing its competitive and assertive nature in a fire sign like Leo, so expect to feel more motivated to take action on your personal goals, creative impulses, and even sexual desires.

Taurus Season & Some New Moon Intensity

It’s time to turn down the maximum-intensity volume of Aries season and start savoring the down-to-earth flavor of Taurus season as the sun enters this fixed earth sign’s territory on April 19. Taurus season energy inspires everyone to tap into their sensual side and bring more stability. It’s generally a time to keep things chill but productive, moving slowly but steadily toward your goals.

However, the first week of this season is heavy with intensity, as the sun will find itself stuck in the middle of the powerful opposition between Mars and Pluto that peaks on April 26. With warrior-coded Mars at odds with power-hungry Pluto, competitiveness is at an all-time high, and you might be feeling unusually cutthroat and Machiavellian about getting your way. Paired with the stubbornness of the sun in Taurus — which is forming a tense T-square to both planets — you’ll want to be extra conscious about getting caught up in a frenzied power game during this final third of the month.

The sun’s entry into Taurus, paired with its T-square to Mars and Pluto, is being activated in a big way during the new moon on April 27. While it may feel intense, this is a powerful time to set tangible intentions and make some sure-footed and realistic moves toward your material goals.

Venus Re-Enters Aries

Aries season is over, but its fiery zodiac vibes are still very much present — and that’ll be doubly true come April 30, when Venus enters Aries for the second time this year. With the love planet in this passionate and trailblazing fire sign, romance is slated to get steamy, and you’ll be more likely to make the first move and prioritize your desires in relationships. Now’s not the time to be passive about what you want or wait around for pleasure to find you. Take charge of your romantic life and go after what makes your heart flutter.