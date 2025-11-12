Nails are facing a real winter reset. After several seasons of chrome overload, 3D embellishments, and long acrylics, manicures are finally getting dialed back. Across the board, celebrity nail artists have seen a return to polish in every sense of the word: shorter shapes, softer tones, and designs that feel refreshingly intentional.

“Nail art isn’t disappearing,” says Sojin Oh, celebrity nail artist and creative director of Kijibae. “It’s just evolving — quieter, more subtle, but still a form of expression.”

Sofi Mazur, a Scottsdale-based nail artist and educator, agrees. “Right now, it’s all about achieving that clean, classy appearance rather than going for extreme lengths.” She notes that softly tapered almonds and squoval shapes are leading the charge with her clients. “It’s less about making a big statement and more about keeping nails healthy and refined.”

Muted terracotta reds, jelly finishes, and graphic designs are trending for those reasons. Texture and precision have replaced excess, while earthy and cool-toned palettes anchor the season in a sense of sophistication. Whether you’re into milky builder gels, velvet-inspired manicures, or foggy blue auras, winter 2026’s best nail trends have one thing in common: finesse.

1 Squoval Shapes Instagram / @drybylondon The “it” nail shape of winter? Squoval. “Lately, I’ve been doing a ton of squoval nails, which are square with tapered, rounded corners,” says celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva. “I’ve been keeping them on the shorter side, which I absolutely love — it’s actually what I’m wearing right now.” This shape strikes the perfect balance between clean and cool. After years of long coffin and almond manis, it feels like the low-maintenance aesthetic that Gen Z is claiming as their signature.

2 Terracotta Red Instagram / @maria1016_nail Classic red polish isn’t going anywhere — it’s just getting a glow-up this winter, as the shade shifts toward an earthier, sun-baked hue. “The more fashion-forward approach we’re seeing is warmer tones of red,” says Oh. “Think terracotta and deep mocha,” instead of cherry. The effect? A manicure that feels less Santa Claus and more cinnamon-spiced — the perfect update for your winter mood board.

3 Fabric-Inspired Prints Instagram / @chummy.nails Velvet, plaid, and lace — oh my! Manicures are going textural this time of year, translating cold-weather fabrics into cozy, couture nail designs. “I relate [nail art] a lot to fashion — patterns tend to ebb and flow with seasons and pop culture,” says Minerva. This season’s vibe leans into all things touchable: velvet chrome finishes, plaid accents, and lace details that feel straight out of your winter wardrobe.

4 Short & Natural Instagram / @_ichicolo_ The acrylic era is officially cooling off. “Shorter lengths are definitely on the rise,” says Mazur. “Clients are choosing more practical shapes that look elegant and feminine.” Of course, that also taps into the broader trend toward quiet luxury. But don’t mistake minimal manicures for mundane — shorter nails still leave room for fun details.

5 Aura Nails Instagram / @nailsby_hal Aura nails have been major all year, with an edit for every season. Winter’s take trades neon for foggier gradients — “think slate grays, lilacs, and mauve nudes,” according to Minerva, who suggests OPI’s Suzi’s Pager or Crimp and Proper for a wintery feeling. Add a sheer shimmer on top for more celestial glow, or keep it classic with a glossy top coat for a grounded vibe that still radiates cool-girl energy.

6 Frosty Neutrals Instagram / @muninail_ Winter neutrals aren’t exactly cozy this year — they’re cool-toned. “By February, I’m predicting that frosty neutrals are still going to be with us,” says Mazur. “Icy grays, milky beiges, and sheer whites create a palette that’s expensive-looking and just a little bit unexpected.” It’s a mani that looks perfectly at home underneath a cashmere sleeve.

7 Polka Dots Instagram / @ksglambar Polka dots are the print of the year, and they’re continuing to dominate this season’s nail designs. As Mazur predicts, “these tiny details add just enough personality without overwhelming the overall look.” Whether done with monochrome or metallic specks, polka dots add a wink of playfulness to a season that can sometimes feel drab. Think of them as the winter equivalent of freckles — subtle, charming, and impossible not to smile at. Plus, they’re easy to DIY, making them ideal for an at-home mani.

8 Jelly Finishes Instagram / @natalieminervanails Jelly nails overlap with winter’s biggest themes: dimensional finishes, shorter lengths, and muted tones. “Softer plums and grayish pinks with jelly finishes are a nice option for a quieter look,” says Oh. And for those embracing their natural nails, Minerva notes that tinted builder gels are having a really big moment — especially due to their milky tint and soft structure. It’s the perfect way to strengthen nails while keeping a polished effect.

9 Tortoiseshell Print Instagram / @diananailedit Tortoiseshell nails are carrying over from fall — for good reason. The pattern’s soft, smoky warmth feels timeless yet modern, with translucent swirls of amber and cocoa that catch the light just right. Think of it as a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy manicure — understated, expensive-looking, and endlessly wearable. Try it with a sheer base (instead of the usual brown) or an accent nail for a quieter nod to the trend.