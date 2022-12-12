Animal prints are an easy go-to for nail art enthusiasts wanting to spice up a basic manicure. From zebra print to cheetah spots, they never go out of style. One mani design, in particular, that happens to be everywhere — as it should be because it is stunningly chic — are tortoiseshell nails.
The tortoiseshell design gives nails a certain type of depth that is just so mesmerizing to look at. It’s a complex mix of multi-tone swirls that somehow can be used in multiple ways and pretty much go with everything. You can opt for classic full-coverage tortoiseshell nails (which are striking on their own if you just want something that’s one and done) or incorporate the unique design into some beloved nail art, such as the classic French manicure, minimal graphic lines, and more. Whether you want just a hint of tortoiseshell or want to go full-on and cover all your nails in this fun print, there is a look you’re sure to love.
If you’ve been wanting to get in on this trend, the time is now. Below are 20 of the most mesmerizing ways to wear tortoiseshell nails. Scroll down to find the right one for you to show your manicurist at your next nail appointment.