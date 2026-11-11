Come January 1, there's this collective pressure to become a whole new person overnight. Maybe you've resolved yourself to go to the gym, finally get eight hours of sleep, or actually start meal prepping. New year, new me, right? But there’s one thing you can take off your list: overhauling your hair color.

In fact, the biggest hair color trends this winter are all about working with what you’ve already got. “The shift I’m anticipating is toward richer tones, intentional dimension, and really beautiful shine,” says Tracey Cunningham, celebrity colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique. “Small adjustments can make the color feel completely different.”

For blondes, that might mean trading ashy tones for something creamier or adding a few lowlights to make the lighter pieces pop. Brunettes, meanwhile, are going for richer, glossier shades with plenty of warmth. If you have been itching for a dramatic change, there’s cranberry velvet for the dark-haired girls and dusty rose for blondes looking to experiment.

Ahead, the winter 2027 hair color trends worth trying, according to the pros.

1 Maple Brunette XNY / Star Max / Contributor Not sure you’re ready to go full redhead? Maple brunette, à la Zoë Kravitz, lets you try it first without fully committing. “This is the brunette I’d suggest if you’re tempted by copper but want to keep the overall look brown,” says Chris Appleton, celebrity hairstylist and Schwarzkopf Professional global color ambassador. Rich and cozy, it looks especially flattering on warm and olive skin tones since it plays up any golden undertones in your complexion, according to Leslie Shores, a colorist at Eric Marshall Salon in Nashville. What to ask for: A chestnut base with fine amber-brown highlights placed where your hair naturally catches the light.

2 Muted Red Instagram / @bykileyfitz If maple red is for the brunettes, muted red is for the blondes craving extra warmth this winter. “It’s not quite strawberry blonde, not quite copper, and definitely not your traditional winter blonde,” says Shane Talley Cudal, salon owner and hair designer at The West Seattle Salon. Instead, think peach and apricot tones you can keep as sheer or as saturated as you like. (Think anything from Nicole Kidman’s sunlit blonde to Anna Van Patten’s creamy copper.) “It’s a fun way for blondes to experiment without a total departure from a light color,” says Sada Tubbs, colorist at Beauty Supply in New York City. What to ask for: Start with a beige-blonde base, then customize it with a sheer peach-gold gloss or a creamy copper tint. Either way, it shouldn’t look too fiery.

3 Buttery Blonde Getty / Michael Buckner / Contributor Winter is usually prime time for darker hair colors, but blonde can be just as much of a vibe — especially golden shades that bring a little sunshine to the season. “I love that we're finally moving away from ashy tones,” says Jenna Perry, celebrity colorist and Olaplex and R+Co Color ambassador. “People want warmth again.” In other words, instead of toning out every bit of brassiness, make those honey and butter tones look intentional. Pro tip? “Sometimes adding a few lowlights makes the blonde pieces look brighter,” says Cunningham. “You don’t always have to keep lightening the hair to get that effect.” What to ask for: A neutral base with deeper roots and butter-toned balayage.

4 Cranberry Velvet Instagram / @dovecameron The holidays are as good an excuse as any to break out a vampy red lipstick — or, better yet, dye your hair to match. “I’d go for cranberry velvet,” says Appleton, describing it as a saturated berry red with a violet edge. “You can wear it over a deep brunette base for a flash of berry in the light or turn up the intensity for a bolder look.” Fair warning: Those rich berry tones tend to soften between appointments, so if you want to keep your burgundy hair looking vibrant, expect to be in the salon for regular refreshes. Still, it’s “a little mysterious and effortlessly sophisticated,” as Cudal puts it — essentially, the way to look like the coolest girl at the Christmas party. What to ask for: A deep berry red with violet undertones. Bring a reference photo so your colorist knows whether you want a subtle tint over a dark brunette base or something more saturated.

5 Mink Bronde Instagram / @chrisappleton1 Can’t decide between teddy bear brunette and honeyed blonde? Get the best of both worlds with mink bronde. “It’s going to be one of those colors everyone wants this winter without necessarily knowing what to call it,” says Cudal. “It's that beautiful space between blonde and brunette. The brightness almost melts into the brunette, revealing these golden reflections as the hair moves.” What to ask for: A rich brunette base with diffused honey and beige highlights. The lighter and darker tones should melt together, giving you brightness without losing depth. (Plus, a beautiful grow-out!)

6 Dusty Rose Getty / Peter White / Contributor Everyone from Ice Spice and Adela to King Kylie have been thinking pink when it comes to hair color this year. And for anyone tempted by all the inspo, know that pink can be surprisingly subtle, too. Proof? Just look at the rose-toned hair at Isabel Marant’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. “I’ve done a couple of my blondies in the sheerest dusty pink lately,” says Patrick Ryan of Painted with Patrick in Chicago. “While it really doesn’t last that long, it’s a lot of fun.” Appleton, who recently did Martha Stewart’s rose gold transformation in August, agrees — describing the shade as a warm blonde with a soft rosy reflection that really comes through when the light hits: “It’s a fun winter change for someone who already loves being blonde and wants to see something different in the mirror.” What to ask for: A sheer rose-gold gloss over a warm blonde base. Be sure to bring a reference photo so your colorist knows exactly how much pink you want.

7 Glossed Espresso Instagram / @mollyddickson Espresso hair is hardly a trend — rather, a perennial staple. It's “dark, sexy, and expensive-looking,” as Perry puts it. (Basically, the holy trinity of what people want from their winter hair.) Still, there’s room to make it even better. “Rich, glossy brunettes will continue to be big for winter,” says Cunningham, who recently created Dakota Johnson’s espresso shade. “What makes it feel modern is that it’s rich without looking inky or one-dimensional.” That's partly thanks to the chocolate and mocha undertones — but a reflective finish also makes it pop. What to ask for: A glossy espresso brunette with soft tonal dimension. According to Cunningham, you can go cooler or warmer with the shade depending on your skin tone, eye color, and natural base.