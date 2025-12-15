Say goodbye to Christmas trees and Santa hats on your fingertips. This holiday season, manicures are taking a smarter, more interpretive turn. Enter the “wrapping paper nail” trend, which takes inspiration exactly where you would expect. Think festive patterns and textures, featuring everything from polka dots to plaids, metallics, candy cane stripes, and dainty florals. And yes, a few bows on top never hurt.

It’s no wonder wrapping paper nails are blowing up on TikTok. They borrow from some of the year’s favorite nail trends — like chrome, cat-eye, and fine linework — and sprinkle in just enough festive flair. A ribbon squiggle here, a tartan French tip there... suddenly, each nail looks wrapped like a mini present (one you’ll probably stare at longer than the ones under the tree).

But what really makes these manicures work is their versatility. Soft pinks, icy metallics, burgundies, and mint greens replace the usual cherry red and forest green combo, which often feels dated by the end of the month. They’re holiday-ready without overdoing it, and absolutely wearable well into January.

Keep scrolling for the nail art inspo that’ll feel like a little gift to yourself — wrapped up perfectly on your fingertips.

1 Candy Cane Stripes TikTok / @campbellhuntpuckett Chrome and candy cane — say less. Opting for a sheer white stripe elevates this classic holiday motif, giving this set an editorial edge that goes way beyond Christmas. It’s polished, softly festive, and the glass chrome overlay adds a trendy but timeless shine that will catch all the lights this season.

2 Pretty In Plaid Instagram / @koloredby.kate This pink and caramel tartan manicure with French tip accents wraps your fingertips in cozy-cute holiday vibes with a preppy wink. It’s giving holiday Barbie.

3 Bow Accents Instagram / @nailsbygh Bows? For Christmas? Groundbreaking. This manicure is playful but pared-back, with a single bow accent on the ring finger and a ribbon-like squiggle across the rest — channeling the excitement of ripping open your first gift on Christmas morning.

4 Cherry Cola Chrome Instagram / @nails_by_meg__ First impression: yassified Santa. This cherry cola set, finished with a chrome overlay, looks slightly fizzy and super enticing, like a freshly cracked Diet Coke on Christmas morning. It’s giving Kim Kardashian’s monochrome wrapping paper inspo this season.

5 Coquette Cuties TikTok / @gemmaanugent Coquette, but make it Christmas. This nail art is all bows, hearts, and fine lines — like a gift that looks so pretty you don’t even want to unwrap it. Pastel argyle, dainty florals, and a teddy bear cameo keep it playful, while the soft almond shape makes it feel chic.

6 Polka Dots Instagram / @prettyinpolish Polka dots have been the print of the year, so naturally, they’re getting a Christmas refresh. This cherry red and vanilla manicure gives vintage wrapping paper vibes without being too precious — proof that holiday nails don’t have to be over-the-top to feel festive.

7 Mixed & Matched Instagram / @paintedbylauryn This set is giving realistic last-minute gift-wrapping: grabbing every roll you have left, but somehow nailing it. Polka dots, plaid, stripes, stars, shimmer, bows… they’re all here, and it all works. Maximalist and the perfect amount of kitschy, this mani shows that more sometimes is more — especially when it comes to holidays.