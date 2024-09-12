From Taylor Swift to Chappell Roan, the 2024 MTV VMAs brought together some of the year’s most viral hitmakers — and viewers celebrated with countless memes and tweets.

Taylor Swift’s Meaningful Moment

The first win of the night went to Swift and Post Malone for Best Collaboration on “Fortnight.” Before celebrating, however, she took a moment to remember 9/11 victims in a thoughtful speech.

“Waking up this morning in New York on Sept. 11, I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago,” she said. “Everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost — that is the most important thing about today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that.”

“She’s so respectful for this i love her,” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Beautifully said,” commented another.

After taking a moment to remember the tragedy, Swift went on to thank the people who worked with her on “Fortnight.”

“There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with,” Swift said. “And it is because you are so ridiculously talented, you are so versatile, and you’re the most down-to-Earth person. Honestly, so unfailingly polite — it has taken me forever to get him to stop calling me ma’am.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Malone returned the love and praised Swift’s work behind the camera, too, saying it was “pretty bad*ss” to direct the “Fortnight” music video while also starring in it.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Iconic Outfit Changes

Fans were also quick to praise host Megan Thee Stallion’s sartorial nods to her fellow musicians — from a look reminiscent of Beyoncé’s Olympics leotard, to a spot-on homage to Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U” snake moment at the 2001 VMAs.

Sabrina Carpenter Smooched Someone New

While performing a medley of her viral singles, Sabrina Carpenter shared a steamy kiss with a blue alien — as you do!

One fan declared it an instant classic. “Sabrina just gave a VMAs performance that is going to be remembered for decades SHE KISSED AN ALIEN HELLO?!?!!!”

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

More to come...