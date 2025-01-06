You may still be processing all the viral moments from 2024 — there were lots! — but a new year is here, and so is another buzzy awards show season that’s sure to keep the memes coming.

Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5 and was open about the pressure of taking on such a major gig. After watching Jo Koy’s stint last year (in which he made poorly received jokes about Barbie and Taylor Swift), Glaser told Variety she learned “the importance of contextualizing yourself to the room as a comedian” and knowing one’s audience.

When asked if she’d be making any jokes about Swift — of whom she’s a fan — Glaser told Variety, “Not unless it’s a very favorable way.” While Swift may not be nominated this year, Glaser said the Wicked phenomenon presents a sort of “Eras Tour energy” that she wanted to honor when writing jokes. “I want to respect the fandom and not trash it, because as a Swiftie, there is no joke you can make about Taylor Swift that is OK to me,” she said.

But, of course, other jokes flowed all evening long. Here’s a recap of the best memes, tweets, and viral moments from the 2025 Golden Globes.

Kylie & Timothée’s Second Golden Globes Date

Nominated for his turn as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet brought Kylie Jenner as his date to the 2025 Golden Globes. “The way kylie jenner looks at timothee chalamet,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) of the couple’s appearance, which still feels like a pleasant surprise, even though it’s their second time at the awards show.

The Reviews Are In...

Viewers were quick to praise the emcee of the evening. “Nikki Glaser devoured and left no crumbs with that opening monologue,” one fan tweeted, while another called for Glaser to be the new go-to awards show host. “Are you kidding me?! This was great,” they added.

All The Co-Star Reunions

Several users joked that Kieran Culkin besting his on-screen brother, Jeremy Strong, in the Supporting Role category was like something out of Succession.

Elsewhere, fans celebrated Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn meeting up on the red carpet. “One thing about Kate and Kathryn is that they’re going to find each other ANYWHERE,” one viewer wrote of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days besties.

More to come...