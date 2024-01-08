Just one week into the new year, the 81st Annual Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season with a bang.

Prior to the ceremony, which CBS broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Golden Globes host Jo Koy revealed he had less than two and a half weeks to prepare for the high-profile gig. Luckily, he got some quick advice from some vets, including Chris Rock, whose top piece of advice was to watch the entire show.

“He goes, ‘You don’t know what’s going to happen. That way, you’re ready. If someone says something wrong, you’re not going to walk out onstage and act like you saw it, you saw it, and you can react to it. Be prepared,’” Koy told The Hollywood Reporter.

There’s only so much any host can prepare for, though, and the awards show left plenty for viewers at home to talk about.

Taylor Swift Is Unamused

One of the first viral moments of the evening arrived when Koy made a Taylor Swift joke — and the singer didn’t seem to be a fan. Noting that the Golden Globes aired following an NFL double-header, the comedian said that the awards show would be different from a football game because there would be “fewer camera shots” of Swift.

At that exact moment, the camera caught Swift looking unamused as she took a sip of champagne. “Taylor Swift didn’t look happy after that nfl comment from the host,” one viewer tweeted, while another added, “2024 outs: bad jokes about taylor swift. Give it up already.”

Bill Hader & Ali Wong Sneak A Kiss

When Beef star Ali Wong won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture, boyfriend Bill Hader gave her a congratulatory kiss, prompting the internet to collectively remember that they’re a couple. “This was a fun reminder that Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, this seemed to be new information to others. “Some of us did not know that Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating and some of us need a moment to process,” another viewer added.

More to come...