41 Movies To Stream For Women's History Month

Women's History Month is upon us, and what better way to celebrate the badass women of the past than to watch women who inspire us on the big screen? Fiction or not, girl power movies depict the tenacious beauty of women throughout time, place, and circumstance. In other words, it's what the month is all about, and these 41 girl power movies to stream during Women's History Month are ones that sum up its themes. Some will teach you some history, others will just make you appreciate the women in your life. Maybe a few will teach you about the kind of woman you want to be.

Girl power movies can be any number of things, but for the purposes of celebrating Women's History Month, the movies had to have at least one thing: a complicated female protagonist. When I think of girl power, I think of the Spice Girls (I'm a '90s kid) and the power a group of women can wield when united. So, to qualify as a girl power movie, ideally one would have more than one female character. Unfortunately, in Hollywood, that can be an impossibly tall order. Regardless of whether these films star one female character or many, the end result is the same: each of these 41 girl power movies streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or elsewhere will inspire women to stand up for themselves.

1 Confirmation Confirmation tells the true story of Anita Hill, the woman who bravely testified before Congress during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Clarence Thomas. Hill's strong testimony and grace under fire continues to inspire women to speak out about sexual harassment in the workplace. Streaming on HBO Max.

2 Suffragette The fight for women's right to vote, as depicted in Suffragette, was not always peaceful, and it certainly wasn't easy. Streaming on Netflix.

3 Mulan Honor the women who fought in wars before it was fashionable (or legal) with Disney's Mulan. Both the original animated version and the 2020 live action version are moving. Streaming on Disney Plus.

4 On the Basis of Sex Felicity Jones plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this biopic about the Notorious RBG. Just try not to cry when the real RBG makes her appearance at the end. Streaming on Showtime.

5 V For Vendetta V For Vendetta is all about a woman taking control of her destiny and quite literally fighting against the patriarchy. Streaming on HBO Max. Available to rent on Vudu.

6 Big Eyes Big Eyes is based on a real story of a man who took credit for his wife's famous artwork. It's eye roll inducing madness. Streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi. Available to rent on Vudu.

7 Mustang Deniz Gamze Ergüven's Turkish film Mustang explores the scrutiny young girls are constantly subjected to, especially in a religious patriarchy. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

8 10 Cloverfield Lane 10 Cloverfield Lane has a super badass female protagonist, so, you'll definitely be feeling all powerful by the time the movie is over. Streaming on Pluto TV. Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

9 Girl, Interrupted Because every woman deserves to have some space to grow on her own, outside of anybody else's expectations. Streaming on Starz.

10 Thelma & Louise Thelma & Louise is probably the most iconic girl power movie there is. Streaming on AMC. Available to rent on Amazon.

11 Hidden Figures Hidden Figures tells the true story of the Black women who worked for NASA during the space race and ultimately made sure humans successfully landed on the moon. Streaming on Disney Plus.

12 Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is about a woman who goes out of her comfort zone and thrives. What's more girl power than that? Streaming on Pluto TV. Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

13 Mad Max: Fury Road I mean, do I need to explain this one? Streaming on HBO Max.

14 Akeelah And The Bee Akeelah and the Bee will remind you of the power of young girls, and also might make you feel like a little bit of a slacker. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

15 Moana In ancient Polynesia, a teenage girl sails the entire ocean to save her islands and sings the heck out of her journey. Streaming on Disney Plus.

16 Wild Reese Witherspoon hikes the Pacific Crest Trail to overcome trauma and reinvent herself in this nature-drenched drama. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

17 Carol Women go to extraordinary lengths to be together in Carol. Streaming on Netflix.

18 Working Girl Working Girl is the upbeat, girl power comedy you need in your life. Streaming on Showtime.

19 The Hunger Games The entire Hunger Games series is a lesson in women saving the boys, so hop to it and get ready to feel like you can take on the world. Available to rent on Amazon.

20 Chicago It's tough to think of murderers as the ideal images of girl power, but Chicago makes it possible. Streaming on Starz.

21 A League Of Their Own Feeling sporty? Watch the late, great Penny Marshall's film about the women who stepped up to the plate to form an all-girl baseball league that came during WWII. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

22 Room If Ma in Room can get through her kidnapping, then you can get through anything. Streaming on Showtime

23 Bridesmaids Girl power means that girls have the power to be silly, like in Bridesmaids. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and AppleTV+.

24 Wonder Woman I mean, obviously. Streaming on HBO Max.

25 Brooklyn Brooklyn puts a twist on the stereotypical love triangle narrative and features a multi-facetted female character? It's a miracle. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and AppleTV+.

26 Queen of Katwe Mira Nair’s feel-good drama about a Ugandan girl overcoming obstacles to become a chess champion. Streaming on Disney Plus.

27 Shakespeare In Love I think we can all agree that Viola De Lesseps is the best character in Shakespeare in Love. Streaming on Starz.

28 The Joy Luck Club Before Crazy Rich Asians took the world by storm, this drama told of four Asian American women and their relationship with their mothers. Their strength is incredible. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and AppleTV+.

29 The Heat The Heat is about two opposites coming together to take down some criminals. Girl power to the max. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and AppleTV+.

30 Lila & Eve Do you remember this movie starring Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez as two mothers who take justice into their own hands? I didn't think so. Available to rent on Amazon.

31 Just Wright Queen Latifah can do no wrong, and Just Wright is just more proof that she is Queen for a reason. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

32 Lucy Scarlett Johansson stars as a woman who turns into an extremely smart, all-powerful, super human and kicks a lot of ass along the way. Streaming on Peacock. Available to rent on Amazon.

33 Alien Sigourney Weaver is the space traveler no one listens to and the only one who survives in this sci-fi classic. Streaming on HBO Max.

34 Atomic Blonde Super spy Charlize Theron beats up so many dudes in this movie. So many! Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and AppleTV+.

35 Real Women Have Curves Women come in all shapes and sizes, and Real Women Have Curves is just about celebrating those shapes and sizes. It will also inspire you to dream beyond what society tells women they should and shouldn't do. Streaming on HBO Max.

36 Promising Young Woman Even with all of the controversy, Promising Young Woman is about a woman getting...well, even. Available to rent on Amazon.

37 Frida Salma Hayek stars in Julie Taymor's biopic about the iconic artist who refused to be anything but herself. Streaming on Paramount+.

38 Bessie Celebrate Women's History Month by taking a dive into Bessie Smith's life with HBO's biopic about the iconic blues singer. Streaming on HBO Max.

39 Birds of Prey With the full title being Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, you know this Margot Robbie-led girl power romp is serious action fun. Streaming on HBO Max.

40 Clueless I mean, is it possible to celebrate Women's History Month without one group viewing of Clueless? (No, the answer is no.) Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and AppleTV+.