The World Yearns For Amanda Seyfried In More Musicals

If there’s one thing guaranteed in life, it’s not death or taxes — it’s Amanda Seyfried finding a way to do musicals. Ever since starring in 2008’s iconic Mamma Mia! and playing Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables, fans have begged Hollywood to cast Seyfried is more musicals, but no one wants it more than the Oscar nominee herself.

“I’m never not looking for a musical to do,” she told The A.V. Club in January. “There’s an extra layer of expression in musicals, obviously, because you’re singing and moving in a way that you aren’t when you’re just speaking to somebody. And it enhances every experience as an actor. It just kind of lifts everything off the ground a little bit in a way that’s very exciting to me.”

Luckily, the universe is listening. On April 14, director Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that Seyfried will lead the cast of his upcoming movie musical Octet, alongside Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Paul-Jordan Jansen, and Tramell Tillman. This comes just months after Seyfried earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for The Testament of Ann Lee, proving her musical prowess even while singing religious hymns.

Seyfried has expressed interest in helping to develop an original musical, even working on an adaptation of Thelma & Louise at one point. However, there’s still so many titles that she could take on effortlessly. Directors, take notes.

The Sound of Music

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No major film studio or director has dared to remake The Sound of Music yet, likely because no one could possibly measure up to Dame Julie Andrews in the classic 1965 musical. However, Seyfried would likely come very close, if her charm in Mamma Mia! and Mank are anything to go by.

Cabaret

Sally Bowles in Cabaret is one of the most coveted roles in musical theater, one that requires intense skill but is also versatile enough for actors to put their own spin on the part. Just imagine Seyfried’s take on the emotional titular track or the pleading “Maybe This Time.”

Dolly: A True Original Musical

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Seyfried has stated that her dream biopic role would be Dolly Parton. Luckily, the singer already wrote a musical about her life, which premiered in Nashville last year with hopes of a Broadway run in 2026. If a film adaptation ever gets made, just call up Seyfried, who could pull off one of the three Dollys (yes, Parton cast three versions of herself) with ease.

Wicked

Yes, Seyfried auditioned for the role of Glinda in the Wicked films, which ultimately went to Ariana Grande, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. She could easily fly in Glinda’s bubble for a limited run of the Broadway show, or get aged down when some director inevitably decides to do a movie remake in a few decades. Movie magic is just as powerful as Elphaba’s.

Mamma Mia! 3

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No, Mamma Mia! 3 isn’t technically real yet, but fans are willing it into existence, and the people who want it to happen even more are the cast themselves. Even Seyfried’s onscreen mom Meryl Streep, who rarely does sequels and only appeared in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again for one scene, has stated she would say “damn yes” to a third movie.