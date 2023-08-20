Abbi Jacobson Called Out Amazon’s “Cowardly” A League Of Their Own Cancellation

After Amazon’s Prime Video service abruptly canceled A League of Their Own ahead of a planned second and final season, fans were looking for an explanation. Sources weighed in with various outlets, and a company representative eventually confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they scrapped plans for a shortened four-episode final season due to Hollywood’s ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). However, series co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson called foul on Amazon’s reasoning, while reacting to the cancellation news and celebrating the legacy of the queer-themed reboot of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today,” Jacobson, who played Carson Shaw, began an Aug. 18 Instagram caption. “To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullsh*t and cowardly.”

However, the Broad City alum clarified that her post wasn’t meant to highlight “all the ways this show has been put through the ringer.” Instead, she continued, “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.” After thanking fans for watching, she signed off with “To the five.” and a red heart emoji.

In addition to Jacobson, who co-created the dramedy series with Will Graham, A League of Their Own also starred D’Arcy Carden (Greta Gill), Chanté Adams (Max Chapman), Nick Offerman (Casey “Dove” Porter), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Clance Morgan), Kelly McCormack (Jess McCready), Roberta Colindrez (Lupe García), Priscilla Delgado (Esti González), and Melanie Field (Jo De Luca). Carden, for her part, commented “shaw,” flanked by two red heart emojis, while original film cast member and series guest star, Rosie O’Donnell added, “beautiful job u - a wonderful show - in every way.” Meanwhile, actor Wanda Sykes chimed in, writing, “Shame on them. It’s so good.”

More specifically, sources cited ongoing production delays as contributing to Amazon’s cancellation decision. Having premiered in August 2022 and with no start date in sight, the series reportedly could not reasonably return for a shortened Season 2 until 2025. Not all hope is lost, though: The scripts for all four of the final episodes have reportedly already been written, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, is planning to find a new home for A League of Their Own’s conclusion.

As the classic 1992 movie famously reminded viewers, there’s “no crying in baseball,” after all.