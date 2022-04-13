10 Actors Who Fooled Us By Lip-Syncing In Their Movies & Shows

TV & Movies
Meet the real faces behind the voices.
Walt Disney Pictures via Netflix
Some films and shows leave fans with songs to play on repeat but did you know some iconic numbers were actually lip-synced? From Eurovision to The Lizzie McGuire Movie, here are 10 performances that tricked us and the real voices behind them.
L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images and Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Lizzie and her Italian pop star doppelgänger Isabella singing “What Dreams Are Made Of” in The Lizzie McGuire Movie is the most iconic Hilary Duff moment. But Duff wasn't actually singing both parts. She sang Lizzie’s, but it was her older sister, Haylie, behind Isabella's voice.