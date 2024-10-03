Before The O.C. and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody had a brief stint on Gilmore Girls as the boyfriend of Lane Kim, played by Keiko Agena. While fans fondly reflect on Brody’s character, the actor doesn’t think Dave was “the best boyfriend” on the show.

To this day, Gilmore Girls fans debate which of the Stars Hollow men was the superior boyfriend, with the likes of Logan, Tristan, Dean, and Jess often making the list. Brody weighed in on the debate in a new interview with Elle, revealing that he doesn’t think Dave is deserving of “the best boyfriend title.”

“He wasn't around that long,” the actor explained. “We don't know how he would have been in the long term. He could have been love bombing.”

Dave first appeared in Gilmore Girls Season 3 as the loveable musician boyfriend of Lane (Agena). In the 2003 episode “Say Goodnight, Gracie,” Dave memorably won over Lane’s strict, and very religious mother by reading the Bible cover-to-cover so he could take her daughter to prom.

Dave later moved to California for college, forcing him and Lane into a long-distance relationship. However, the couple eventually broke up, and Lane went on to marry and welcome children with Zack Van Gerbig (Todd Lowe).

Lane “Daydreams” About Dave

Like Brody, Gilmore Girls star Agena also recently reflected on Lane and Dave’s short-lived romance, telling E! News that her character likely thought about Dave after their split.

“As rock ‘n’ roll as she said she was, I think she would be pretty aboveboard, but I think there is some lovelorn heartsickness over that relationship,” she said. “Maybe some daydreams. I don’t know that she would ever act on anything, but a friendship for sure.”

Gilmore Girls originally aired between 2000 and 2007, and followed the close-knit mother and daughter, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, the drama also starred Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Bishop, Edward Harrmann, and Scott Patterson.

A four-episode revival series, Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life, premiered on Netflix in 2016. Gilmore Girls creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, returned to oversee the miniseries, which also saw the likes of Graham, Bledel, and Bishop reprise their beloved roles.