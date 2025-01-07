Even Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf have tips and tricks to keep their relationship healthy. While walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, Adam Brody revealed the secret that aids his marriage with Leighton Meester — and it was apparently so secretive that she didn’t even realize it kept their spark alive.

On the red carpet, Access Hollywood asked the couple if they had any secrets to their 10-year marriage, and naturally, it involved bathrooms. “We have de facto separate toilets,” Brody replied. “I go in the office—it's nice.” There’s also one more benefit to this arrangement. “Get one layer farther away from the kids. One layer more deep with privacy,” he quipped.

Hilariously, Meester had no clue that this played a part in the success of their marriage. “I have put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever,” she said. “Never crossed my mind.”

Brody and Meester starred in two of the most popular TV series in the late 2000s — The O.C. and Gossip Girl, respectively — which were both created by Josh Schwartz. However, their paths only crossed sporadically before they started dating in 2013 and got married the next year. The couple shares two children, 9-year-old daughter Arlo and a 4-year-old son whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Adam & Leighton’s Other Secret

While the Nobody Wants This star doesn’t like sharing a bathroom with his wife, he doesn’t mind sharing the screen with her. The two have co-starred in several projects, including the 2011 film The Oranges before they started dating and the aptly titled 2014 film Life Partners after they married. At the Golden Globes, they expressed their desire to work together even more.

“We always like to work together when it comes up,” Brody told E! in a separate red-carpet interview, with Meester adding that “it comes up a lot” when either lands a new role. “It's true,” he continued. “Almost everything we do, they’re like, ‘Would your husband or wife want to be in this as well?’”

However, the two noted they haven’t worked together since Brody guest-starred on Meester’s sitcom Single Parents in 2019. "We should come up with something that we want to do together,” Brody stated. Perhaps a crossover reunion between Gossip Girl and The O.C.?