Zendaya may have been the star of the 2025 Golden Globes — and she didn’t even win anything this year. She attended as a nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Challengers. While she cheered on the film’s win for Best Original Score, she lost her category to Demi Moore for The Substance.

However, the actor really turned heads on the red carpet, where she sparked engagement rumors by donning a dazzling diamond ring on that finger.

She also proved to be one of the Globes’ scene-stealers when it came to fashion. Zendaya wore not just one but two glamorous looks during the ceremony, the second of which almost went undetected by fans.

Zendaya’s Plunging Gown

During the ceremony, Zendaya posed with The Bear star Ayo Edebiri in her second look of the night. She wore an ivory-colored sleeveless column gown with a plunging neckline, gold leaf embroidery, and pink pearl-like strings stitched into the fabric.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

While it’s unknown whether she changed her footwear after walking the red carpet, one accessory did stay: the ring on Zendaya’s left hand that sparked rumors she and Tom Holland are engaged. (According to TMZ, the rumors are true.)

Zendaya’s Red Carpet Gown

Before changing for the ceremony, Zendaya arrived on the red carpet in a stunning look from Louis Vuitton that perfectly paid tribute to Old Hollywood. She donned a strapless burnt orange gown that featured an hourglass skirt, a poofy cape-like bustle, and a sweetheart neckline with a geometric cone bra, not unlike Madonna’s iconic ’90s look.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired her gown with matching satin pumps and stunning jewelry from Bulgari. Her array of bling included a 48-carat frosted diamond necklace, a 31-carat tourmaline pendant, and matching rings and earrings. And that’s not even including the reported engagement ring from Holland.