Adam Lambert Defends Harry Styles Over “Queerbating” Accusations

Queen frontman Adam Lambert has no qualms when it comes to voicing his opinions. Especially on issues effecting the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the American Idol runner-up has spoken out in defense of Harry Styles after the singer was accused of so-called “queerbating.” During an interview with iNews, Lambert was asked whether or not he believed Styles had adopted “markers of queerness in a cynical attempt to attract a queer fanbase.” Although the singer acknowledged people’s queerbating “concern,” he said the accusations are “almost underestimating the intelligence of gay people.”

Lambert continued: “Ok, so if you’re a gay man and you like Harry Styles, do you like him because he has a rainbow flag on stage or because you like his songs? Is the rainbow flag not just icing on the cake? ... I think people just like to find things to b*tch about.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2022, Styles himself addressed the queerbaiting accusations he’s faced in relation to his love life, explaining that he has never “publicly been with anyone,” despite some fans claiming he has “only publicly been with women.”

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” he added. Meanwhile, in a 2022 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, the Grammy winner also discussed why he chooses not to label his sexuality. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he told the outlet. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”