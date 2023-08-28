Adele has no time for people trying to ruin her fans’ joy — even security guards. At her Las Vegas residency show Weekends With Adele on Aug. 26, the singer paused her set mid-song to scold security guards and audience members for bothering a fan who was singing along and standing up during the show.

As seen in viral fan footage, the unknown fan was first confronted by an attendee while Adele was performing “I Drink Wine,” pointing out that people behind him were seated. During her next song, “Water Under the Bridge,” a security guard went up to him and attempted to restrain him, even though the crowd were all standing up by then. At this point, Adele had stopped performing to call them out.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” she said, pointing in his direction. “Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!” In the most polite yet firm way, she set her foot down with the guards around him. “Why are you all bothering him?” she asked. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show.” Another security guard stepped in and affirmed Adele’s request, telling him, “You don’t need to sit down.”

Although most fans in the audience cheered her on, Adele still apologized for interrupting the show mid-song. “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him,” she said. “He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

This is not the first time that a recent incident involving security bothering fans has gone viral. In May, Taylor Swift defended a fan at her Eras Tour show in Philadelphia while performing “Bad Blood” after she noticed a security guard getting physical with the fan for dancing near the barricade. “She’s fine, she wasn’t doing anything,” she yelled during the chorus, interjected with several pleas to “stop!” That rendition of “Bad Blood” has since gone viral in the Swiftie community.

This is also not the first time that Adele has called out security directly. At a 2017 show in Australia, she also addressed a security guard who was making fans sit down. “Excuse me, sir,” she said. “I know you work here, but can you please stop telling people to sit down? This is a music show. If people can’t see then they can stand up. And if you’re moaning about people dancing, then what the f*ck have you come to a show for? If I see one more person being told to sit down...” If a fan is standing up at an Adele show, just leave them alone.