Fans won’t be able to say “Hello” to Adele for a while. During her final Munich residency show on Aug. 31, the singer announced that she will start an extended hiatus in late November, clarifying that fans won’t see her perform for a long time.

Adele explained to the crowd that her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas has 10 shows left, with her final concert scheduled for Nov. 23. “After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

Adele usually takes long breaks between her albums, with six years passing between the Grammy-winning 25 and its follow-up 30 in 2021. However, she’s remained active longer than usual thanks to her two residencies. “I have really enjoyed performing for three years, which is the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I will ever do,” she said.

She got emotional as she bid farewell to the European crowd and explained her reason for taking a long break. “I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now,” she said.

After the show, Adele reflected on her Munich residency in a note posted to social media. “It was the best vibes all around,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like these shows, it was truly spectacular, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to do them.”

Adele On Break

Adele previously indicated that she would go on an extended hiatus in July before her Munich residency began. “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she told German outlet 2DF. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

She’ll also be going on a break for personal reasons. During one of her Munich shows on Aug. 9, she confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul while politely rejecting a proposal in the audience. “Will you marry me? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said, flashing her engagement hand.

Adele, who shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has also expressed a desire to expand her family. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she told BBC Radio 4 in 2022. “It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I've got Angelo.”